For Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, the galvanizing event was a family health emergency. For Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui, it was picking up from failure and reconnecting with her purpose.

At this month’s meeting of “The Breakfast Club,” these trailblazing leaders relayed deeply personal stories of perseverance and triumph. For both, lived experience inspired their paths to politics. The past continues to drive their fight for equity today.

This monthly power breakfast is hosted by Tommy Amaker, the Thomas G. Stemberg ’71 Family Endowed Coach for Harvard Men’s Basketball. The informal networking group draws a few dozen Harvard faculty members and notables from Boston’s Black community. Regulars include former U.S. Sen. William “Mo” Cowen and Ronald S. Sullivan Jr., the Jesse Climenko Clinical Professor of Law at Harvard Law School.