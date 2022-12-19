Our favorite pictures of 2022 have a theme: Zoom, out

In 2022, Gazette photographers were excited to finally get out from behind those little Zoom squares and capture the people, places, and traditions that define Harvard. Here are some of our favorite shots.
Harvard photographers document vibrant return to campus life after two years of pandemic restrictions
Together again for traditions
We celebrated not one but three Commencements this year and, as always, our photo team was there to memorialize moments of hard-earned pride and joy — from grads, parents, professors, and even a pair of twin teachers. Other photogenic rites resumed to pre-pandemic form: Hasty Pudding, Housing Day, Match Day, the Du Bois Medal ceremony, and The Game.
New president
Just last week, Harvard named Claudine Gay the University’s 30th president. The Faculty of Arts and Sciences dean is pictured at Smith Campus Center addressing the community following the announcement.
Community portraits
There’s no shortage of people doing fascinating work at Harvard, and the Gazette is packed with their stories. Two particularly arresting images of community members are from a photo-rich story on the Staff Art Show and a spring series investigating the pandemic’s toll on students and their families.
Newsmakers
Renowned scholars, world leaders, and celebrities regularly visit campus and 2022 was no exception. Here, the Princess of Wales gets a royal reception in Harvard Square and a student from Ukraine addresses President Volodymyr Zelensky, who remotely attended a Kennedy School Forum.
Inspiring setting
Harvard’s historic campus is a source of endless inspiration for Gazette photographers. Here, hidden patterns, a vintage printing process, and sightings in the Square offer fresh angles on the everyday.
