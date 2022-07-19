How to liberate African art

Rassool began his address by posing questions about the ways anthropology has evolved, and discussing how museums have been marked by colonialism. He made a pointed distinction between the museum as a holder of art, showing where the individual belongs in the world, and the museum as “the mechanism to do social intervention.”

The museum world finds itself transitioning from the former to the latter as curators and scholars re-evaluate colonial legacies and the field of anthropology, Rassool said.

Traditional definitions of anthropology and ethnography have diverged in recent years, Rassool said. The distinction lies between people whose material culture can be seen in museums and those “without history, who are deemed to be in a state of stasis, never changing.”

“What we call ethnography, nowadays, mainly refers to a form of research that is fine-grained, detailed, and based on fieldwork,” he said. “It’s something that comes out of a colonial history. But anthropology is not that any longer in certain parts of the world. It’s remade itself. You have multiple anthropologies existing all over the world, in different universities, in different societies.”

These distinctions are “under stress” in societies that experienced anti-colonial freedom movements in the 1950s and 1960s, Rassool said. In Africa, anthropology “is the discipline of African colonization. African people should not have to see themselves through the lens of the anthropologist.”

Museums around the world must also contend with the repatriation of human remains taken by European colonizers. In Germany, for example, repatriation programs will return 980 skeletons to Rwanda.

However, younger curators believe that decolonization efforts don’t go far enough, Rassool said, citing the practice of adding small side notes to exhibits. The professor urged the importance of confronting the full legacy of colonization.

This history complicates and questions the authority around anti-colonial struggles, restitution claims, and claims for reparations. “In thinking about what we mean by colonialism and in undertaking a deep colonial politics, we need to move to a more complex understanding of what we mean by colonialism and how those colonialisms mark our museums,” Rassool said.

“We need to look forward to an era of collaboration as part of restitution,” he added.