“I think that the challenges of being Black in America make their educational prospects just so much harder,” he said. “To be race-blind is to diminish the challenges that marginalized populations have to go through.” Tran said that when people comment that others only achieve certain things because of their race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation, they are diminishing their accomplishments.

“I grew up in West Virginia, one of the whitest states in America. I was fortunate enough to go to one of the most diverse high schools in the state, and I stay committed to the idea of diversity in education,” Tran said. “When you put yourself in a non-diverse environment, you constrict yourself to only one train of thought. To expose myself to all these different lived experiences has been truly crucial to [the] breadth and depth of education. I think at a place like Harvard, we have to prioritize that.”