I feel very lucky to have been part of a small club of people who got to participate as partners in Steve’s creative process. Once he and I discovered that we meshed, that process frequently involved sitting around, usually in the study on the second floor of his townhouse on 49th Street, just talking through a variety of ideas, seeing where the ideas led us, and exploring any new ideas that bubbled up along the way. Given Steve’s eminence, people probably assume there was a kind of senior partner/junior partner quality to these conversations, but they weren’t like that. For instance, when I think back on “Assassins,” we started with the germ of an idea — in fact we weren’t even really sure what the idea was. We met once a week, and talked around the idea from a variety of different perspectives until we realized why we were interested in what we seemed to be interested in. And those conversations continued for months until we had arrived at a point where we had a shared sense of the show we wanted to write. At that point, Steve went away to write the opening number and I went away to write the first draft of the book. The quality of those conversations was exhilarating. Whenever I left his townhouse and hit the sidewalk to head home, my mind would be buzzing with everything that we had talked about.

On his friendship with Sondheim

Our friendship began when we first met to work on “Pacific Overtures” and continued right up until his death. We became good, close friends. We would go to the theater together. We’d have dinner together. After “Pacific Overtures,” which opened in 1976, there was about a 10-year period where I really wasn’t working in theater much. I was one of the early editors at the National Lampoon, so I was doing a lot of Lampoon work. After “Animal House” came out, I wrote three or four screenplays for different studios because I’d been a Lampoon editor, and they were all hoping lightning would strike twice. During that time, even though we weren’t working together, Steve and I would get together frequently. He was the one who did most of the entertaining. He had a spectacular tradition called games nights. Lila and I and another couple would go over to Steve’s. Everybody would have drinks, we’d have dinner, and then some sort of exotic board game, which was part of Steve’s enormous collection, would become the entertainment for the rest of the evening. Those nights were delightful. I miss them. Everyone knows that Steve was clever and funny, but as a friend he was much, much more than that.

On Sondheim’s influence

You look at his body of work, at the variety of subjects which he approached, and at the quality of the work across the board — whether he was writing about marriage in “Company,” or about presidential assassinations in “Assassins,” or about fairytale characters in “Into the Woods.” He had a fierce intelligence, and he was fearless, and I think one of the things that he pioneered was the notion that if you had an idea for something you wanted to write about, you should just go ahead and write it. The variety of his shows seems to me to reflect that. People can describe the work as being pioneering in the sense that it was kind of unconventional. I just think he was a brilliant artist and that that brilliance is reflected in the unique quality of what he produced.

On Sondheim, the mentor

My daughter went to Hunter College High School in New York, and she came home one day and asked if I could get Steve to talk to the school’s drama club because they were doing “West Side Story.” I called Steve, who said sure. We went over to the school together, and it turns out the guy who had asked my daughter to ask me about Steve was the musical’s director, Lin-Manuel Miranda. That was, I believe, the first time Lin-Manuel and Steve were in the same room at the same time. It would not be the last.

It was such a pleasure to sit there and watch Steve engage with these kids and answer their questions about his lyrics for the show, because he loved to talk to students. One of them asked about the famous introductory dance section and that was when I found out that Steve had actually written a whole set of lyrics for the prologue to “West Side Story.” He told them the Jets had a clubhouse, and that the character Riff had a horn, that’s why he was called Riff. His willingness to engage with the students and to share with them those details reflected a hugely generous aspect of who he was. I think he had gotten so much from his relationship with Oscar Hammerstein, who was willing to take the time to analyze Steve’s work, talk to him about it, be frank when he was critical of it. I think he really enjoyed passing that on. He did that a lot. He had a warm, generous, open spirit, which I am going to miss.