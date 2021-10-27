Under the light of a full moon, they gathered in a courtyard of Kirkland House last week for a “legend-trip” to a supposedly haunted or supernatural site.

The destination was Hicks House, Kirkland’s library. Built in 1762, it was home to John Hicks, a participant in the Boston Tea Party who was shot during the Revolutionary War. The students in “Supernatural Storytelling: Ghost-Lore, Occult Legends, and the Politics of the Paranormal” had learned of this history the previous week during a ghost tour with Cambridge Historical Tours.

Instructor Lowell Brower led a discussion about the practices of legend-tripping and ostension (in folklore studies, it means embodying or living out a legend). Then the group entered the library equipped with battery-operated candles, high-quality audio recorders, and an open mind about what forces might reveal themselves.

After some hesitation, Danielle Kelly’s group “started taking ourselves really seriously” and tried to contact Hicks.

“We all held the big candle in the middle of the table, and we started asking yes or no questions to see if he would respond” through the movement of the light, said the junior. “I’m telling you, it moved. I thought it was so cool. I took video of the whole thing.”

The trip was one of several planned for the course, offered through the concentration in Folklore & Mythology. Others included visits to Wadsworth House, Holden Chapel, the site of Harvard Indian College, and a ghost bike outside Harvard Gate, erected in memoriam to Darryl Willis, who died in a road accident in 2020.

“These sites all highlight the diverse ways in which supernatural storytelling can function in our lives,” said Brower. “The aim of this short embodied excursion was to examine the functions of place-based supernatural narratives in campus discourse and to discuss how supernatural storytelling can be mobilized to make powerful political claims and change the contours of our everyday reality.”

Students work on weekly assignments called creePSETS, including collecting a ghost story from another person on campus, documenting local Halloween lore, or writing a letter to a paranormal entity. They can choose a creative, essay, or storytelling approach to their final project.

“I want to give the students the opportunity for experiential learning alongside academic thought,” said Brower, the head tutor, director of undergraduate studies, and a lecturer on Folklore & Mythology who received a doctorate in African and African American Studies from Harvard. “They are deeply familiar with this landscape of campus and Harvard Square, but they get to access this world from a completely different point of view, think through its haunted histories, unearth its skeletons, and resurrect its traditions.”

“I’ve always been interested in how ghosts and monsters can function as cultural touchstones, and this is the oldest college campus in America, so it felt like a natural fit,” said Ellie Powell ’25. “My hopes were really high for this class, and it’s been better than I could have ever hoped. We do amazing readings, and we’ve looked at Harvard hauntings specifically, which was really intriguing to me.”