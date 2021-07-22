If you’ve been paying to national media in recent weeks, you’ve likely seen images of Gabby Thomas crossing the finish line at the Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon, on June 26, her arms in the air, a look of pure joy on her face. Thomas not only qualified for the Olympic team in the 200-meter dash, she also came close to breaking the world record — her 21.61-second race put her behind the only two faster runs ever logged in the event, both by Florence Griffith Joyner, including her 21.34-second, record-setting sprint at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

On a recent call from Texas, where she trains while pursuing her master’s degree in epidemiology at the University of Texas, Thomas said she likely could have upped her winning trial time if she hadn’t thrown her hands up in celebrationand instead continued to pump her arms as she neared the finish. “When I was crossing the line, I just remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, I won,’… I pictured myself winning that race so many times before it actually happened. And then it was happening.”

It wasn’t Thomas’ first time trying to qualify for the international competition. Five years ago, she ran for a chance to compete at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil. She missed the cut, but as a Harvard first-year fresh off a successful College season (she broke several Crimson and Ivy League records), she was just excited to be there with some of the field’s most accomplished athletes. “It was a fun experience,” said Thomas. “I remember being pretty starstruck.”

Flash forward five years, and Thomas is the star. The last few weeks have been a whir of TV appearances, and interviewswith news organizations such as The Washington Post and The New York Times. She has also received message of support from the likes of actor Ashton Kutcher, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who is also Serena Williams’ husband, and even some political notables. “The White House press secretary [Jen Psaki] tweeting at me was really exciting,” said Thomas. But she’s refusing to let the attention distract her from her goal. Coming into the qualifying meet, Thomas was intent on just trying to make the team. Then came that blistering run and “the goal immediately switched from just becoming Olympian, to becoming an Olympic gold medalist,” she said.

Thomas actually has two shots at medals, in the 200-meter event and as part of the 4 x 100 team in Tokyo.

Thomas said her Harvard time helped her grow as an athlete and a person and fueled her passion for track. Inspired by her coach and her teammates who stressed the importance of being well-rounded in sports and life, she made sure to take time away from running to focus on her studies and other interests. That balance in her life, she said, helped her love running even more. “Having other things outside of track that I was really interested in and passionate about, I think it helped me just really appreciate my time on the track,” said Thomas, who hopes to one day run her own nonprofit or hospital where she can bring her “perspective, and my passion for diversity and public health to the field.”

Besides coping with lockdowns during COVID, which included often training alone, searching for unshuttered tracks, and long workouts on grass fields, Thomas had to face a health scare unrelated to the pandemic. Doctors noticed a spot on her liver in May while scanning her lower back for a hamstring problem. Tests soon followed, and eventually revealed thee spot was benign.

“At no point did I think … I was not going to go to Olympic trials and go to the Olympics,” said Thomas. “I think I would have gone with cancer or not, because that was a dream of mine, and I wasn’t going to have that taken away.”

