Everybody has at least one impossible-to-buy-for, already-has-everything person on their holiday shopping list. What to do? How about a one-of-a-kind, handmade item produced by a hard-working artist who’s kept busy through the shutdowns by painting, molding, drilling, photographing, baking, sewing, or tattooing at home or in the studio? Now and through Valentine’s Day, in partnership with Harvard’s Allston-Brighton Winter Market, these artists are letting their creations go. The annual market, now in its fourth year, offers fine art, artisanal goods, unique services, one-off commissions, and handcrafted gifts. While Harvard partners with the vendors, 100 percent of the sales go straight to the creators. Like most everything else this year, the market is virtual. But the artists are real. Seven of them tell their stories here.
Zina Worley
Fashion Designer and Maker