Ava Salzman ’23

Before enrolling in “The Garden,” Los Angeles native and comics artist Salzman rarely invited others to see her work in progress. Three months into the semester as part of the cross-disciplinary Garden community, she welcomes the regular opportunities to share work and ideas with classmates.

“In the past, the emphasis for me has always been on perfection and having the result be exactly how it’s imagined at the beginning. This class’ way of dealing with that unpredictability and spontaneous nature of things was actually very helpful in changing my outlook toward [making art],” said the folklore and mythology concentrator, who is living in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston.

During studio time and outside of the class schedule, Salzman has been filling her sketchbook with images, ideas, and text on themes of family, education, and life direction. It’s in pursuit of process, not product — a journey Salzman is looking to continue once “The Garden” ends.

“I can’t overstate how valuable it is to have a space that values the making of art for its own sake,” said Salzman. “In my first year, as lively as the art-making scene on campus is, it was easy to fall into the trap of thinking that the only time that art is worth everybody’s precious time and schedules is when it’s done in service of a larger purpose. That can be very valuable, but one thing that “The Garden” has been so great for, especially this semester in quarantine, is just affirming the value of art as something that helps us become who we are.”