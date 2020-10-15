“Jagged Little Pill,” which premiered at the American Repertory Theater, was nominated for 15 Tony Awards, the most of any show from the 2019-20 Broadway season. A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus was nominated for Best Direction of a Musical.

Based on Alanis Morissette’s breakthrough album, “Jagged Little Pill” was developed at the A.R.T where it ran for 79 sold-out performances, from May 5 -July 15, 2018. The 10-week engagement marked the longest-running and highest-grossing production in the theater’s history.

Another show, “Moulin Rouge: The Musical,” which opened in Boston before heading for New York, was close behind with 14 nominations.

To revisit the making of “Jagged Little Pill” — from rehearsals to opening night at the A.R.T. — explore its website.

The Broadway run of “Jagged Little Pill” began previews on Nov. 3, 2019 and officially opened on Dec. 5, 2019. The season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Pill” nominations are as follows: