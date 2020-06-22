Capturing the passing of time across Harvard’s campus
By Kris Snibbe Harvard Staff Photographer
Date June 22, 2020
Like a symphony of seasons, the passage of time throughout the year shows the beauty and history of the Harvard campus. As seasons change, the underlying principles of diversity, inclusion, community, scholarship, and the pursuit of
veritas are expressed on campus.
These views of Harvard throughout the seasons offer a tribute to the four violin concerti that Antonio Vivaldi wrote in 1716 and 1717 before publishing them in Amsterdam in 1725. The revolutionary concerti were said to explore “flowing creeks, singing birds, […] frozen landscapes, and warm winter fires.”
Whether it is a student strolling down the Carpenter Center ramp or a great blue heron searching for fish under thin ice at the Weeks Bridge, a classical and timeless quality of life on campus is explored in these fleeting moments.
A Lowell House tower is framed by blooms.
Flowering trees outside the Minda de Gunzburg Center for European Studies (CES), also known as Adolphus Busch Hall. The German inscription is translated as: “If you can then you should.”
A cloak of cherry blossoms obscures the Science Center and Memorial Church.
During last year’s Morning Exercises at Harvard’s 368th Commencement, graduates join the procession beneath veritas flags and the John Harvard Statue in the Tercentenary Theatre. Adams House is brightened by a rainbow of flowers.
Welcoming signs offer a greeting outside the Office of the Arts Harvard Dance Center.
As students return to campus last fall, Marissa Joseph ’23 (from left) Jarah Cotton ’23, and Christian Porter ’23 chat in the Science Center Plaza. Behind Massachusetts Hall, Grace Carlson ’23 enjoys an 80-degree fall day.
Students leave class outside the Northwest Labs in autumn.
At the farmer’s market, Wendy Long Land sets up Kimball’s Fruit Farm Stand from Pepperell, Mass., and Hollis, N.H., outside the Taubman Building at Harvard Kennedy School.
Rowers at the Newell Boat House return from sculling on the Charles River. The Carpenter Center ramp offers a scenic passageway for a student crossing beneath the fall foliage.
Framed by a Longfellow Hall window, autumn light strikes Byerly Hall as a pedestrian passes through Radcliffe Yard.
Shubhangi Bhadada, research fellow at the South Asia Institute, appears at the crest of a wave-like spiral staircase at the Center for Government and International Studies (CGIS South), designed by architect Harry Cobb.
A student is framed by a bay window inside the passageway leading to the dining hall in Lowell House courtyard. A great blue heron walks on ice near Weeks Bridge. McArthur Hall at Harvard Business School is seen in the background.
The Dunster House library features a rainbow of classics on its bookshelves, framing a student during Winter Reading Period. A collection of rare pianos and a harpsichord also grace the room.
Fitness coordinator Ariel Wahl practices yoga poses inside the Malkin Athletic Center, a haven for exercise during the winter.
Lowell House columns remain frosted with snow after a storm.
A snow coated reproduction of a lion, erected in the 12th century in Brunswick by Duke Henry, is displayed at the Minda de Gunzburg Center for European Studies courtyard.