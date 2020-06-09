“My response to the story was it was a dark moment, and it needed to be revealed in the light. As a historian, our history is our history, not to be run away from. It is to be understood; it is to be made public,” said Hammonds, Barbara Gutmann Rosenkrantz Professor of the History of Science and professor of African and African American studies, who spearheaded the creation of Harvard College’s Office of LBGTQ student life during her time as dean.

Another speaker, Diana Eck, Fredric Wertham Professor of Law and Psychiatry in Society, visited the archives to see the court’s records herself. She was moved by the letters from mothers who pleaded with Harvard administrators to give their sons “another, more sympathetic look,” she said, and shocked by the scope of the court’s sanctions.

“That really startled me as I began learning more about it,” said Eck, “the extent to which the University had not only gone to punish these boys by expelling them, but by including in their transcript something that alleged this nefarious behavior and that basically said to any would-be employer or subsequent college that they would not recommend them under any circumstances. That’s just shameful.”

Eck said she and her wife, Dorothy Austin, made it their mission to discuss the court during their time as faculty deans in the House that bears Lowell’s name. “It really became part of the lore of the House that we were willing to talk about, given the fact that our appointment as faculty deans would have been absolutely resisted by Abbott Lawrence Lowell.”

Michael Bronski, professor of the practice in media and activism in studies of women, gender, and sexuality, said during the event that while things have improved dramatically for the LBGTQ community since 1920, much work remains. “We have gotten so, so much better on this, but it still happens. I still have students who are afraid to come to me because of their roommates; students who are trans … who are profoundly disrespected by other students.”

One way forward, Bronksi suggested, is to incorporate LGBTQ studies more fully into Harvard’s curriculum.

Giving voice to those whose stories too often go untold requires “looking deeper and looking more broadly,” said Bronksi. “It’s all a very delicate process,” he added, “in which you need to just need to keep on thinking deeper.”