Today the University awarded a total of 8,174 degrees and certificates. A breakdown of degrees and programs is listed below.
Harvard College granted a total of 1,542 degrees. Degrees from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences were awarded by Harvard College, the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and the Graduate School of Design.
All figures include degrees awarded in November 2019 and March and May 2020.
Harvard College
1,542 degrees
- 1,493 Bachelor of Arts
- 49 Bachelor of Science
Graduate School of Arts and Sciences
651 degrees
- 183 Master of Arts
- 110 Master of Science
- 10 Master of Engineering
- 348 Doctor of Philosophy
Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences
523 degrees
- 315 Bachelor of Arts
- 50 Bachelor of Science
- 11 Master of Engineering
- 49 Master of Science
- 17 Master in Design Engineering
- 53 Doctor of Philosophy
- 28 Master of Science/Master of Business Administration
Harvard Business School
953 degrees
- 932 Master of Business Administration
- 21 Doctor of Business Administration
Harvard Divinity School
116 degrees
- 47 Master of Divinity
- 64 Master of Theological Studies
- 3 Master of Theology
- 2 Doctor of Theology
Harvard Law School
758 degrees
- 178 Master of Laws
- 10 Doctor of Juridical Science
- 570 Doctor of Law
Harvard Kennedy School
596 degrees
- 95 Master in Public Administration
- 184 Master in Public Administration (Mid-Career)
- 74 Master in Public Administration in International Development
- 228 Master in Public Policy
- 1 Doctor of Political Economy & Government
- 14 Doctor of Public Policy
Harvard Graduate School of Design
366 degrees
- 100 Master in Architecture
- 41 Master of Architecture in Urban Design
- 89 Master in Design Studies
- 63 Master in Landscape Architecture
- 5 Master of Landscape Architecture in Urban Design
- 43 Master in Urban Planning
- 8 Doctor of Design
- 17 Master in Design Engineering (Joint with SEAS)
Harvard Graduate School of Education
701 degrees
- 658 Master of Education
- 7 Certificate of Advanced Study
- 23 Doctor of Education Leadership
- 13 Doctor of Education
Harvard Medical School
305 degrees
- 22 Master of Biomedical Informatics
- 33 Master of Bioethics
- 3 Master of Healthcare Quality and Safety
- 12 Master in Clinical Service Operations
- 56 Master in Medical Science
- 179 Doctor of Medicine
Harvard School of Dental Medicine
56 degrees
- 12 Master of Medical Sciences
- 10 Doctor of Medical Sciences
- 34 Doctor of Dental Medicine
Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
408 degrees
- 265 Master of Public Health
- 96 Master of Science
- 25 Master in Health Care Management
- 12 Doctor of Public Health
- 10 Doctor of Science
Harvard Extension School
1,199 degrees
- 2 Associate in Arts
- 148 Bachelor of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies
- 1049 Master of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies