The move-out period before spring break was sudden and harried. In addition to packing and wrapping up assignments, he worked extensively with Primus, a student-run organization serving first-generation students, to disseminate information about travel expenses, storage, shipping belongings, and other resources.

“When I heard the [evacuation] news on March 10, I was in shock. I was trying to figure out what this meant for low-income students, and about where my sources of income were going to come from,” said Pérez, a Mather House resident who had on-campus jobs at the Harvard Kennedy School Library and as a course assistant in sociology.

At the same time Pérez was helping other students deal with the uncertainties of the pandemic, he said goodbye to his roommates, House, and mentors during the Mather senior send-off and squeezed in late nights with friends.

“Seeing everyone come together, whether it was faculty members who wanted to help, or alumni from across the globe, or fellow students who had more privilege and access to resources, was powerful,” he said, pointing to fundraising by the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Foundation at Adams House and the First-Generation Harvard Alumni and a crowdfunding campaign that together raised thousands of dollars for students. Pérez is now working with FGHA to help distribute $65,000 in grants to first-generation, low-income students. “[It] reminded me of how special a place this is and how much we all look out for one another and want to see each other succeed,” he said.

Pérez had planned to bring his family to campus for Commencement, which would have been the first time everyone in his household would have seen where he lived, worked, and studied. Instead, he brought Harvard home in a way he never expected.

“In a way, I’m able to bring my educational experience to the rest of my family,” said Pérez. “As a first-gen student, my parents have always been confused about what I study and what I do. Whenever I’ve been home in the past, it’s always been on vacation, so they’ve never seen me do schoolwork. So now they are going to be able to see what my education actually looks like.”

During the first weeks back in classes, Pérez’s life at home included early morning Zoom meetings of “Leading the Profession: Teacher Empowerment and Activism,” a course at the Graduate School of Education, setting up his art supplies for the Gen Ed course “Painting’s Doubt,” catching up with friends over the House Party app, and going running with his 11-year-old nephew, whom he promised to take to Yosemite National Park if they run together until Pérez’s “virtual graduation.”

“I think the people who can get the most out of this experience [while I’m home] are my nephews, seeing my work and asking me questions. We can begin to have those conversations,” he said. “Being at Harvard reminded me that the world is a lot bigger than just me and my community in L.A., and there are a lot of privileges that come when you go to a place like this, but it’s my obligation to give back to those people who didn’t have access to Harvard. There are so many other kids who are just as special and talented but didn’t have the resources or access to get [here]. [That pushes] me to be a better person and a better citizen of the world.”