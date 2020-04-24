Harvard University today announced the formation of a grant program to provide emergency funding to nonprofit organizations and community groups serving the Allston-Brighton neighborhood of Boston. The Harvard University Allston-Brighton Emergency Response Grant will allow recipient organizations to quickly mobilize and respond to the needs of the community during this unprecedented global health crisis.

“This new program will give much-needed support to groups and organizations that are responding to the needs of the Allston-Brighton community,” said Harvard President Larry Bacow. “We are grateful for our strong partnership with Mayor Walsh and the city of Boston, and we are eager to assist people on the front lines who are caring for their fellow citizens as we all continue to confront the challenges posed by the pandemic.”

Local groups and organizations that have a proposed project or program that will result in measurable, meaningful local impact, and that can demonstrate the ability to mobilize and execute quickly and efficiently can apply for a one-time grant of up to $5,000.

“Harvard’s emergency response grant will help local organizations that are working to ensure our neighbors in Allston-Brighton are taken care of throughout this ongoing public health crisis,” said Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh. “This grant program will support the well-being of the neighborhood, and we’re grateful for the University’s assistance.”

Grants are intended to address pressing community needs that may include food delivery, equipment purchases, technology support, or educational programs. Applications and proposals will be evaluated on the basis of eligibility and ability to carry out the proposed work, as well as meet an immediate need. Applications are now being accepted on a rolling basis and reviewed weekly.

For more information about how to apply for a grant, please visit https://edportal.harvard.edu/economic-development