View the full interactive tour.

The virtual tour was conceptualized and commissioned by Harvard Library’s digital scholarship program manager Matt Cook and head of research services Reed Lowrie. Cook said their vision was to “provide an experience of the space and its historical information for those unable to enter physically.”

This option has become even more relevant during the coronavirus outbreak and response, as the building is closed to all but essential staff. Lowrie suggested that users who would typically tour the library this time of year, like prospective students, could tour it virtually instead.

He and Cook had the tour approved and launched ahead of schedule once they saw the University’s response to coronavirus would restrict access to the library.

The virtual tour is currently in beta and includes a feedback link. It is viewable on a computer, tablet, or smartphone.