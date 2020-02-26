Though credit for Widener’s look had long been attributed to Trumbauer, Abele is now considered instrumental in the design of the library erected in honor of 1907 Harvard graduate Harry Elkins Widener, who died in the early hours of April 15, 1912. The 27-year-old Widener and his parents were returning from Europe aboard the Titanic when it struck an iceberg and sank off the coast of Newfoundland. Widener’s mother, Eleanor, paid for the library and enlisted Trumbauer’s firm to come up with a plan for its design.

“We know that Abele’s role as chief designer for the firm meant he had an important role in helping design the building,” said Kate Donovan, associate librarian for public services, who curated the display. Clues in the Harvard University Archives point to Abele’s deep involvement in the project. The glass case contains a copy of a letter from July 17, 1912, written by Trumbauer to Archibald Cary Coolidge, then director of the Harvard University Library, introducing Abele and another colleague from the firm and asking Coolidge to “take up with them the detailed requirements for the new Library Building.” In a subsequent letter dated July 23, Coolidge writes to Trumbauer, “It seems to me that there is no need at all of your coming up here this week. We are all agreed on the plan that your men have worked out as a desirable one.”

For years, Abele’s contributions had been hard to pinpoint. Racism played a large part in his lack of recognition, as did the fact that he rarely signed any of his early designs, said Donovan. But experts agree Abele’s imprint on Widener is unmistakable. A skilled artist as well as an architect, Abele studied and trained in the Beaux Arts style in Europe, where he honed his eye, his hand, and his devotion to detail. To see his influence at Widener, said Donovan, all one has to do is look up at the dome’s finely sculpted interior and various flourishes, including the intimate zodiac signs circling the ceiling in the Harry Elkins Widener Memorial Room and the carved stone tablet above the library’s main door, featuring the marks of the 15th-century printers Caxton, Rembolt, Aldus, and Fust and Schöffer.