This, he says, calls for unique measures to be taken. “So much about this is unique: the extreme danger, the unpredictability, the fact that it is everywhere. Maybe the situation after 9/11 is comparable, when there were sleeper cells all over. But even that was much more focused; this is widely dispersed in all 50 states.”

He says it’s also unlikely that anyone would have a case against the government for loss of business. “I don’t think you could demand compensation, because the government didn’t put you out of business; circumstances did. And it’s not a permanent deprivation if you go out of business.”

A murkier issue, Fried says, is the place of free speech at a time when false information — such as the incorrect self-test guides being shared on social media — can be especially harmful. But any effort to police falsehoods online would be particularly hard to enforce. “It seems to me that certain information can be dangerously false — say, if someone is told on social media that they are not allowed to go to an emergency room when they are. But what exactly can you do about that? You could direct Facebook to scan for things like that, but it’s hard to see where you could effectively target the maker of the false statement itself. There would have to be some kind of statute, and it’s hard to see what that statute would look like. To me, the liberties of getting where you want to go are less concerning than the potential for disinformation and rumor-mongering.”

Nancy Gertner, senior lecturer on law and a retired federal judge, suggests we may be seeing stronger restrictions in days to come. “The premise for any quarantine would be a public health emergency, and the limits of that aren’t clear. Clearly, state and local governments have the authority to declare an emergency and take steps to mitigate that. The federal government has more limited powers, but it can address transportation between the states and international travel. How far could they go? ‘Who knows?’ is the answer. Could they tell people to stay in their homes given the nature of this virus? Probably.”