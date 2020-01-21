GAZETTE: You grade each president on how they performed under the circumstances they faced and with the priorities they tried to advance. But is it fair to compare presidents to each other given those vast differences?

NYE: There’s always a certain arbitrariness. This is why I talk about contextual intelligence, which is, how good of a job did they do at trying to understand the context? The context can be very different in different circumstances. Take Harry Truman: When he became president in 1945, he dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and many people faulted him for that. The practice of killing large numbers of civilians by bombing cities was widespread. In that context, it would have been quite extraordinary for Truman to have refused to drop the bomb. Doesn’t mean it was right or wrong that he did it. But it just means that the context was such that it was moving very heavily in a given direction. What’s interesting is that five years later, when Truman and the United States were losing the war in Korea, Gen. [Douglas] MacArthur said to him, “We’re losing. The only way I can win this is that you allow me to drop 25 to 50 atomic bombs on Chinese cities.” And Truman said “No, I’m not going to kill any women and children.” By then, he had learned a lot about what atomic weapons really were, which wasn’t well understood in ’45, and he also had a sense that if you open this Pandora’s box, it was going to spread. And so, the man who dropped the bomb on Hiroshima refused to drop it to save himself in the Korean War. That’s an example of a changed context, same person.

GAZETTE: Could we pluck someone from 1989 and drop them into 1945 and expect them to do a similar job?

NYE: You could in some sense. An interesting case is George H.W. Bush, who in 1989 responded extremely well to the collapse of the Berlin Wall. People said, “We should be declaring this as a great victory for the West.” And Bush said, “I’m not gonna dance on the Wall and make it more difficult for Gorbachev to do the things he needs to do to wind down the Cold War.” That showed an extraordinary amount of restraint. Franklin Roosevelt also used restraint in many cases as we began to work our way up to World War II. He knew that if he pushed American opinion too hard, too fast, he might lose the capacity to do what he needed to do to defeat Hitler. And he also made compromises with Stalin, who was a nasty dictator, because he felt that Hitler was even a greater threat. So presidents are making decisions and trade-offs. I think George H.W. Bush, who ranks very high by various scales, would have made the same types of decisions if he was in Roosevelt’s seat, and I suspect Roosevelt might have made similar decisions if he and Bush traded places.

GAZETTE: FDR, who was commander in chief of the U.S. armed forces that won the greatest global conflict in human history, gets fairly mixed marks. And President Nixon, who’s often lauded for his foreign policy achievements, particularly with China, scores pretty poorly. Were you surprised by any of the findings?

NYE: One of the personal surprises was how well George H.W. Bush did. As a personal note: I had worked in 1988 on the [Michael] Dukakis campaign and had done my best, obviously inadequately, to prevent George H.W. Bush from becoming president. And lo and behold, 32 years later, when I’m writing this book, I find he comes out pretty close to the top of the pile.

“A moral foreign policy … [has] to combine three dimensions: the intentions, the means that are used, and the consequences.”

GAZETTE: President Reagan gets a decent score from you.

NYE: Yeah. He’s in the middle rank and that too surprised me because I was more critical of him at the time. Many people, when Gorbachev first came to power in ’85, didn’t trust Gorbachev, didn’t see this as a possible way to wind down the Cold War. And Reagan was out in front of his fellow hawks in saying, “I can deal with this person.” And he did. When people think back on Reagan, they forget that he was not only the spokesman of business groups and leader of the right wing of the Republican Party, he’d also been the head of the actors union in Hollywood. They forget he also was able to perceive an opportunity to bargain and to find the compromises that were necessary. If you ask: Did Reagan end the Cold War? No. The biggest share of credit goes to Gorbachev. But Reagan had the sense to see that opportunity, see the moment, and to bargain.

GAZETTE: In the 21st century, with the rise of China and as the West seems to be drifting away from the post-World War II liberal world order, can we still hold on to the idea of a moral foreign policy, which is embedded in the notion of American exceptionalism?

NYE: I don’t think you can recreate the post-1945 situation. We’re still the largest country, but we don’t have this degree of preeminence that we had in the past, and it would be a mistake for us to try to recreate that degree of dominance or control. But you can say that there’s certain things where, if the largest country doesn’t take the lead in producing global public goods, nobody can. If we act as a free rider, nobody else will produce these. Take something like climate change, which is going to affect all of us. Cooperating with others and taking the lead is going to be essential. Or with international financial stability, where the dollar still is, by far, the dominant reserve currency in the world. If we don’t take the lead in terms of international financial stability and you have an international financial system which is wracked by crises, everybody suffers. Or developing rules for the global commons in cyberspace. If we don’t help to take the lead on this, it’s not going to get done. So we can have an interest as the largest country — not in dominating and controlling, because we can’t, but in trying to form coalitions of the willing, trying to develop alliances, trying to put together institutional frameworks which can provide these global public goods. And if we retreat from that broad definition of the national interest to a narrow, transactional one, then we will have sold ourselves short, as well as the rest of the world.

This interview has been condensed for length and edited for clarity.