Willkommen, bienvenue, welcome to the S.S. Harvard. And to cabaret.
Students in the Theater, Dance & Media course “Production Studio: Queer Cabaret” studied the nontraditional, anything-goes form in a classroom setting this semester and got a crash course in producing, culminating in a dramatic and satirical show grounded in a place they know well.
This week “Truth Hurts: A Transformational Cabaret,” designed and performed by students in the course, plays at Agassiz Theatre. The production takes its audience on a voyage aboard the cruise ship S.S. Harvard, sending up and commenting on everything from the cultural significance of the John Harvard Statue to the pressures of College life, against the backdrop of a cocktail party on the high seas.