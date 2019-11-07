“I didn’t think it was a place I belonged, but being here now is honestly a dream come true.”

The 24-year-old Mather House resident transferred this fall as a second-semester sophomore from Mass Bay Community College where his communication professor, Carolyn Guttilla, encouraged him to aim for an Ivy League school.

“Initially, I laughed it off, but I stewed on it. So three weeks before deadline, I emailed her for help. We both agreed that my odds were slim to none, but I slaved away at the application. Then I got an email to come to the Admissions Office on Brattle Street for an interview, and I knew it was a big deal,” Casey said.

The Natick, Mass., native said Harvard was “the last place I pictured myself six or eight years ago” when he enlisted in the Marine Corps during his junior year of high school.

“My friend Eric and I used to play soldier in the backyard. As I got older, all I wanted to be was a grunt and immersed in the experience of being a grunt. I wanted to be in some kind of combat, front-line role. I wanted to see if I had what it took to fight for my country, not just serve my country,” he said.

Trained as a rifleman (2nd Battalion, 4th Marines), Casey didn’t see the action he’d hoped for and decided not to re-enlist. When he got home in summer of 2017, he took some classes at Mass Bay, became an orientation leader, and PA announcer for the athletics department.

His classes at Harvard “haven’t been exceptionally more difficult, but they are more difficult.” His first course load has comprised “The Ancient Greek Hero,” Expos 20, and “Introductory Psychology.”

“Everybody here only has so much time, and, as a transfer student, I have even less. It’s led to some late-ish nights and some stress, but it’s nothing I can’t handle,” he said. “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have the misconception that it was hoity-toity people sitting around thinking about how they’re going to spend their money. I didn’t think it was a place I belonged, but being here now is honestly a dream come true. Everyone’s an equal, and what we have in common is our driven personalities.”

