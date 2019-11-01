The grounds around the CSWR provide a quiet place for meditation and study and remind Parsana of Sarangpur, India, where he spent three years with guru Pramukh Swami Maharaj and was inspired to begin his monastic journey. Parsana’s eagerness to learn, easy-going demeanor, and generosity with his Gujarati cooking helped him make friends easily, and he’s thrilled to already have forged “strong bonds” with people from Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, Christian, and other Hindu traditions.

This is a priority for Parsana both because of his guru Mahant Swami Maharaj’s teachings on unity and fraternity, and because of a teaching from the Vedas he can quote: “Let noble thoughts come from all the directions.”

He interprets this to mean that “whatever is good anywhere, in any religion, we accept it.”

In addition to these kinds of informal interactions, Parsana and the others, who have devoted years to studying their own traditions, are enrolled in courses to learn about new methodologies and traditions. While Parsana and Chaitanya are taking classes on Buddhism and Christianity, Sarvapriyananda is enrolled in a number of philosophy courses — both Eastern and Western. All three are taking Clooney’s “Introduction to the Upanishads,” which are “some of the oldest and most famous primary texts of Vedic and Hindu India, ranging from before 700 B.C. to 200 B.C. and later.”

Daniel Sanders, a first-year M.T.S. candidate also in the class, said he was “excited by the opportunity to study these texts with those who have made it their life’s focus to absorb, contemplate, and practice the wisdom found there.” He added that their in-class Sanskrit recitations of the text and insights into interpretation have added “a joyful new dimension to my classroom experience.”

“I’m sure when I go back to India, I’ll probably be asked to give talks on my Harvard experience.” — Swami Sarvapriyananda

In addition to enriching group discussions, the three monastics have given class presentations about how the Upanishads are studied in each of their traditions. Chaitanya’s two-year residential Vedanta course in Mumbai, India, for example, was entirely different from the kind of objective, academic approaches she was exposed to while pursuing degrees in Sanskrit at the University of Texas, Austin, and at Columbia University.

Her experience in India was totally immersive: “There was a lot of lifestyle change that was considered necessary to imbibing the teaching of the Upanishads,” she said, like what time you wake up and what kind of food you eat. “It was almost like being able to take what we studied and to relate it to your every moment. I thoroughly appreciated that style of learning and teaching. It was very inspiring.”

Despite years of studying the Upanishads, the monastics also feel they have much to learn from their professor and classmates. Parsana said he is enjoying encountering new perspectives. The students from different religious backgrounds, he said, bring questions to the text that he’s never considered. This kind of exchange is exactly why Chaitanya pursued the opportunity to come to HDS.

“I thought it was nice to bring in the theologian’s perspective along with the academic perspective and work collaboratively to think about Hinduism,” she said. “I wanted to be a part of that to whatever extent I could.”

Chaitanya hopes to be able to bring some of this perspective back to her community, and Sarvapriyananda is also eager to share how things are done at HDS with the acharyas in India who run the monastic training centers.

“They want to know what it’s like, what are the teaching methods, how do the students respond to the material,” he explained. “I’m sure when I go back to India, I’ll probably be asked to give talks on my Harvard experience.”

For Parsana, who has never had the chance to engage in much interreligious dialogue, the lesson he hopes to take home is the community experience itself.

“At Harvard, everyone can have dialogue across the table,” he said. “And this is a nice thing. And now when I go back, I will be more confident in continuing this dialogue, because it is coming from experience.”

“On Being a Hindu Monastic: Personal Journeys,” a conversation with Sadhak Akshar Parsana, Shweta Chaitanya, and Swami Sarvapriyananda, on will be held 5 p.m. Monday at the CSWR. All are welcome, but please RSVP via the online form.