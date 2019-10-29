“Mary is accused of alternately being weird, cold, or hysterical — a hallmark of many horror films in which the woman is the only one aware of the supernatural forces at work.”

One horror film forever lodged in my heart is Herk Harvey’s “Carnival of Souls” (1962): a low-budget, black-and-white chiller in the vein of “Twilight Zone” — a menagerie of socio-psychological terrors using the simplest of means. Its creepiness is only heightened by the awkward acting, odd digressions in the dialogue, barebones sets, and on-location production shots. The film’s eerie silence is punctuated by the suspenseful strains of organ music — recalling old radio plays — and the only special effects are the ghoulish white makeup of those who stalk the lead character, Mary, the sole survivor of a car accident. Played to haunted perfection by Candace Hilligoss in one of her few movie roles, Mary is accused of alternately being weird, cold, or hysterical — a hallmark of many horror films in which the woman is the only one aware of the supernatural forces at work. Yet in this film, she also undergoes a series of beautifully composed, dissociative episodes in which she is completely invisible to everyone she encounters. Unaided by religion or psychoanalysis, she experiences a loneliness and despair reminiscent of those depressed or grieving, ignored or dismissed by the dominant culture, or experiencing existential anxiety in an alienated civilization. Whether hers is a crisis of the undead or one of a lost soul still living, it’s a stark, poetic illustration of the horror of being a modern human … at some point.