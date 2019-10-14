Michael Kremer has won the 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced this morning.

Kremer, the Gates Professor of Developing Societies in the Department of Economics, shared the honor with Abhijit Banerjee, Ph.D. ’88, and Esther Duflo of MIT. The award recognizes their work on reducing the massive problem of global poverty by focusing on carefully designed, targeted experiments that would lead to specific policy initiatives.

“This is a great day for the department and for economics in Cambridge,” said Jeremy Stein, Moise Y. Safra Professor of Economics and chair of the Economics Department. “The work done by this group has completely changed the field of development economics, and the fact that the Swedish Academy of Sciences has chosen to recognize the work at this relatively early stage is a fitting testament to the effect that they have already had in the field.”

Kremer, who was traveling and couldn’t be immediately reached for comment, received an undergraduate degree in social studies in 1985 and a Ph.D. in economics in 1992, both from Harvard. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and a recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship and a Presidential Faculty Fellowship. In 2010, he was named the scientific director of development innovation ventures for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). And he was a fellow at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study 2013-2014.



Duflo, who is married to Banerjee, is at 46 the youngest to win the prize and only the second woman. The pair helped found the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab at MIT, where Duflo received her doctorate.

The three winners introduced an innovative, incremental approach focused on practical steps to fight poverty. Starting in the mid-1990s, Kremer and his colleagues began testing ways to improve student results in western Kenya. Banerjee and Duflo worked on similar studies on a variety of problems in other countries, often with Kremer. Their work has yielded concrete results over the years. More than 5 million Indian children have been helped by remedial tutoring in schools, owing to their research. And their studies have also resulted in major increases in spending on preventive health care in several nations.

The Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences was established in 1968 by the Sveriges Riksbank (Sweden’s central bank) in memory of Alfred Nobel. In 1971, Simon S. Kuznets was the first Harvard faculty to receive the prize. Kuznets was recognized for developing the concept of using GNP as a measure of change in a nation’s economic growth.

Kremer’s win marks the third Sveriges Prize awarded a Harvard faculty member in the past decade and the 11th overall. It is also the second Nobel won by a Harvard professor in the past week. On Oct. 7, William G. Kaelin Jr., the Sidney Farber Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, was one of three recipients of the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine.

More recently, Harvard Professor Oliver Hart, the Andrew E. Furer Professor of Economics, was honored with the economics prize in 2016 for his contributions to contract theory. Hart shared the award with Bengt Holmström of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Alvin E. Roth won in 2012 for his work on practical applications of mathematical theories, which have transformed markets ranging from public school assignments to kidney donations to medical resident job placements.

With today’s prize, 50 current and former Harvard faculty members have now received Nobels for wide-ranging work including the tissue culture breakthrough that led to creation of the polio vaccine, negotiations that led to an armistice in the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, the first description of the structure of DNA, pioneering procedures for organ transplants, poetry, and much more.

In 2013, Martin Karplus ’51, the Theodore William Richards Professor of Chemistry Emeritus, received the Nobel Prize in chemistry “for the development of multiscale models for complex chemical systems.” The 83-year-old, Vienna-born theoretical chemist shared the Nobel Prize with Michael Levitt of Stanford University and Arieh Warshel of the University of Southern California, Los Angeles.

Prior to that, in 2009, Jack Szostak, a genetics professor at Harvard Medical School and Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital, won the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine. Szostak’s work not only revealed a key cellular function, but also illuminated processes involved in disease and aging.

For a full list of Harvard Nobel laureates, visit the website.