It’s hard to let go of summer. A saving grace is that fall is so wonderful here, full of vivid color, sunny days, cool nights, apples, cranberries, pumpkins — and a bumper crop of culture. What follows is our opinionated picks for some of the best music, theater, art, and performance coming to the city this semester. You won’t even have to venture far from Harvard Square to attend many of these events and exhibits, but since it’s healthy to take a break from work or study, we’re sending you on a bit of field study as well.
THEATER
One of this fall’s big events for both theater and music comes from a man who’s had a foot in both camps, the art-rock pioneer David Byrne. Last year Byrne mounted his “American Utopia” tour, in which the songs — many of them stemming from his creative heyday with Talking Heads — were enlivened with inventive staging and dance, something he’d previously explored in collaborations with choreographer Twyla Tharp and in the Heads’ landmark concert movie, “Stop Making Sense.” The tour was so well received that it’s going to Broadway this fall, but it will first make a stop at the Emerson Colonial Theatre from Sept. 11-28. Someone at the Colonial is enough of a fan to bill this as a “once in a lifetime event” — of course borrowing the title of a Talking Heads classic that Byrne will be performing.