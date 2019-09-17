GAZETTE: How do you think Parliament has handled this debate over the past three years?

BERCOW: I may be in the minority in this respect. I think that the job of Parliamentarians is to debate and question and probe and scrutinize and challenge and posit alternatives, and there has been a lengthy exploration of the issues, and I know that there is a lot of frustration. So a lot of people would say “Well, Parliament hasn’t done well.” And there will be people on both sides who will say that. It’s quite easy to kick the cat called Parliament. There will be people who will say, “Well, Parliament has not succeeded, Parliament has failed because it’s 3¼ years since the referendum and yet we are still in the European Union and we should be out and the MPs have tried to block it, or they have failed to do their duty.” There will also be a proportion of the electorate who are against Brexit who will say, “Well, it was up to Parliament to intercede and to stop the process,” either by revoking Article 50 or by supporting a second referendum, or public vote, as it’s sometimes called.

So, in a sense, Parliamentarians are potentially, and in practice, actually, assailed from both sides by people who say, “They’ve made a mess of it.” I simply want to put a plea in mitigation on behalf of my colleagues. I want to say that I think that the MPs have considered the issues very seriously and keep coming back to the points of debate and looking at the issues again and again and putting forward alternative views; it’s what parliamentary politics is. I think it is better to “jaw jaw than war war,” as Churchill used to say.

And I completely understand the sentiment that says “Oh, just get on with it.” I completely understand that and I don’t sniff at that. But the “Oh, just get on with it,” is not necessarily a guide to best policy. So if it takes a bit longer to resolve this matter, well, so be it. I think it’s more important to try to get it right than to say we’ve got to meet this deadline; we’ve got to finish by this precise point, i.e., we’ve got to finish in 2017, or we’ve got to finish in 2018. The government perfectly legitimately brought forward a withdrawal agreement in November last year. That agreement was rejected in three situations. I think it was brought forward in slightly different forms a total of three times, and it was rejected by different and gradually decreasing majorities, but it was defeated on all three occasions. And it’s now up to Parliament to decide how to take things forward. We have a new prime minister; he’s got his own approach. He’s made it clear he is seeking a deal within the European Union, but he is absolutely committed to the proposition that the U.K. should leave by the end of October, and we just have to see what happens. I don’t vote unless there’s a tie.

GAZETTE: What will you do if the prime minister tries to go circumvent Parliament with Brexit?

BERCOW: Well, I think I have always been clear in my own mind, and I’ve said publicly that the idea that Parliament will be evacuated from the center stage of decision-making in relation to Brexit is unimaginable. It is true we have been prorogued, and there is a debate going on about that prorogation, and I have expressed my views publicly about that. We are of course due to come back in any case on the 14th of October, and I am sure there will be a very full opportunity for these matters to be further debated. And it is also a matter of fact that earlier this month Parliament passed a bill [prohibiting] a potential no-deal Brexit before the 31st of October, which made very clear what Parliament thought about the matter. That bill is now an act; it has received royal assent; it is law and of course it must be completely uncontroversial to say that in all circumstances, adherence to the law is vital.

GAZETTE: In your role, it must be hard to be the impartial referee trying to make everything run smoothly. Isn’t that stressful?

BERCOW: Well, I don’t find it stressful. I did an interview with someone the other day from the London Evening Standard who pointed to a portrait of me that was unveiled at the Speaker’s House at the end of 2011. And he said to me, “Mr. Speaker, have you aged?” And I said “Of course I’ve aged. I’m nearly eight years older than when that portrait was unveiled.” So I haven’t got a bit of grey hair; I’ve got very silver or white hair, but I am growing old gracefully, and I am very relaxed about that.

I don’t feel stressed day to day. I regard it as the most enormous privilege. But look, the truth is that it is impossible to satisfy everybody. My claim is that I have always tried to ensure that every voice is fairly heard, and at various times different people have been what you might call the challenger minority. So there was a time when the Brexiteers were the challenger minority on the government benches to a Conservative government that was in favor of staying in the European Union. And I always used to take the view, it’s a matter of record, that the challenger minority has a right to be heard. And it may not be convenient for the government, for the Cameron-Clegg government, or for a year the Cameron government from 2015 to 2016, but those views must be heard; those questions must be put; those challenges to the government must be allowed to be articulated. And the speaker should assist people who want to put those points of view, even though they may be in a minority on their own side and in a small minority across the House.

“The only point as speaker of the Parliament I would make is this: The duty of a member of Parliament, and really ultimately the only duty, or certainly the overriding duty, is to do what he or she thinks is right for the country.”

GAZETTE: The House of Commons has a history of illustrious speakers. In your mind, what are the top five attributes every speaker should have?

BERCOW: Good memory. Sense of fair play. Guts to stand up for Parliament, even if there is pressure not to do so. Physical stamina. And good concentration.

GAZTTE: What about a sense of humor?

BERCOW: And a sense of humor is important, yes. I have sometimes been accused of being irascible with people. You can sometimes be sitting in the chair for a long period, or there may be a very hyper atmosphere; it’s high-octane; it’s quite volcanic. And everybody is human, so sometimes I can be irascible. I think measured over the 10 years, the record would show that I have tried to use humor more as I have been in the post longer. Just slapping people down might work there and then, but it’s rather a blunt instrument. I think if one can tease people gently a bit one should try. The noisiest member of the House is Karl Turner, the Labour member for Kingston upon Hull East, who tends to yell at the government. “Shocking! It’s a disgrace!” he says, and then he points at a minister and says “Behave!” whilst conspicuously failing to do so himself. So I have tended to tease him that he should go and lie down in a dark room, take some sort of soothing medicament, and he’ll probably feel better.

GAZETTE: Is he the one you advised to take up yoga?

BERCOW: That was another member who has left the House now, Tom Blenkinsop. I encouraged him to take up yoga, and his brother bought him for Christmas a book about yoga, and I was asked to sign it. And for about three months Tom seemed to calm down, and then all of a sudden he exploded one day, and I said “To Mr. Blenkinsop, on my good advice that you should take up yoga, your brother bought you a book about the subject, which I was invited and was very content to sign, but sadly it’s evident to me that you’ve not even read the first chapter.”

GAZETTE: What do you do yourself to relax? Do you do yoga?

BERCOW: No, I don’t but perhaps I should. Apart from interacting with my own family, which is a great leveler, it really puts things in perspective. Your kids are brilliant at bringing you back down to earth and focusing you on things that matter at home or to them. What do I do? The answer is I play and watch tennis. I am shortly to watch the Laver Cup [exhibition tennis tournament] in Geneva. Basically, I love watching tennis, and I love watching Roger Federer in particular, I would go anywhere in the world to watch Roger. I have seen him play in Paris, and in Basel and in London at Wimbledon and the O2 [stadium] many, many, many times. I’ve not seen him play in Geneva. I am very much hoping to see him in a few days’ time play there. So that I love.

And I love watching football, and in particular my team, Arsenal. And when I am either playing tennis or watching tennis or watching football, I completely switch off from anything else. It’s a great sort of restorative. You just sort of brush out everything else, and I think that’s really important. I am quite a passionate fan. I am rather un-British in the sense that if the British thing — less so in football matches, where there is a culture of noise and chanting and so on — but if the culture of tennis is people sit there and clap quietly, that’s not me. I am up on my feet at Wimbledon: “Roger, you are a genius, a hero, an icon man!” That’s very much my style. I like being in ordinary seats and being able to wear my RF shirt and my RF cap.

GAZETTE: Have you met him?

BERCOW: Yes, I’ve been very lucky. I’ve gotten to meet Roger Federer a number of times, and I interviewed him for the BBC “Today” program over Christmas as a guest presenter in 2014. He is grace personified. He came to speak at the House in Westminster last year for a pre-ATP World Tour Finals launch party. He stayed longer than any of the other players, posed for more pictures, chatted to more people. He is a class act. You know what they say: Form is temporary; class is permanent. There are other magnificent champions, but for me he is the greatest player I have ever seen.

Interview was edited for clarity and condensed for space.