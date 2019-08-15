Marlow suggested the six wives, most of whom were killed or discarded as Henry became increasingly desperate for a male heir. (Seymour, his third queen, died shortly after giving birth to his only legitimate son to survive infancy, Edward.) Although Moss was initially reluctant, a little digging revealed aspects of the women’s lives and personalities that had parallels in the contemporary singing and dancing celebrities the playwrights hoped to cast, giving the project relevance.

“Actually, the wives had a lot of agency,” even as they were subject to the machinations of their powerful families and the king, Moss said. Henry’s first queen, Catherine of Aragon, served as regent while Henry was in France. During that time, “She won a battle against Scotland,” Moss said. Henry’s first wife also used her personal connections and considerable influence to make her case with the pope when Henry wanted to divorce her. By doing so, said Moss, she “essentially forced Henry to break with the church.”

“Put in a certain position, they played their hands smartly,” or as well as they could, she said.

History, and the king, ultimately cast the women as rivals. But the show gives its singing, dancing queens a second chance at royal sisterhood, having the leads finally band together in song. That, too, is rooted in history, say the playwrights, even if it is less well known.

“There were quite a lot of times when they were supporting each other,” said Moss. “Anne of Cleves and Catherine Howard were really good friends, and Anne of Cleves took her under her wing. Jane Seymour was a lady-in-waiting for Catherine of Aragon.” Parr, the first English queen to publish a book under her own name, “had all-female study groups,” Marlow noted.

To bring these figures to life and to personify their particularly feminine power, the team turned to female superstars. “I love all pop stars,” said Marlow. “I have a deep-rooted admiration for them” — particularly Beyoncé, whom he called “an influence on everything I’ve ever done.” However, a full range of musical talent plays into the queens’ songs, which draw inspiration from Alicia Keys, Adele, and Jennifer Lopez as well as Queen Bey.

“It was really fun to match up the queen with the pop stars,” said Marlow. “And then use the different genres of pop music to show the influences” of the queens on each other.

“Like, we wanted Catherine of Aragon to have a really strong opening number,” explained Moss. She had the most Beyoncé in her, explained Marlow. At other times, the duo took a counterintuitive approach. For Anne Boleyn, Moss said, “We wanted something really disarming, where we laugh at the way historians see her as really calculating. Something fun-loving and chilled out like Lily Allen, Miley Cyrus, or Avril Lavigne.”

Moss said the pairings work because so many experiences are universal. “It was quite fun ’cause we’re resetting so much” — writing about family squabbles and jealousy, power struggles, and sexism. “And then we would be like, ‘Wow, that’s such a thing that happens today!’”

