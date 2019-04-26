In what one participant called “a comfortable and safe place for an uncomfortable conversation,” scores of Harvard faculty and administrators gathered Thursday morning to discuss racism, sexism, LGBTQ rights, white privilege, and economic equity as part of the Diversity Conference “A Decade of Dialogue,” hosted by the Faculty of Arts and Sciences.

And while one guest speaker said about combating ongoing disparities that, “the world needs Harvard to become a leader in this; do it well, do it right, and do it now,” keynote speaker Tim Wise proffered that institutions everywhere are increasingly examining whether their environments foster or impede climates of inclusion — because, he said, since the 2016 elections, “the deep divisions that were always there [in American society] are more apparent.

“What does it mean when conservatism in the modern era is not [simply], ‘I would like my taxes to be lower and businesses to have some deregulation,’ but actually a debate about the fundamental humanity of certain people and whether or not they’re going to enjoy equal rights?” he said. “We’re at that point right now.”

Wise, an educator, author, and anti-racism activist, said the societal divisions that are often manifested in racial or other biases are rooted in both white privilege and a failure to understand that the system is rigged by “rich white men telling not-rich white people that their enemies are black and brown.”

“That is page one in the playbook,” he said.

To illustrate his point, Wise pointed to “Minnesota Nice,” a version of the Golden Rule that three liberal college students attending the discussion said accounted for the lack of racism on campus.

“I always find it odd,” said Wise, “when white people tell me there’s no racism anywhere. I’ve been white a long time. It’s like when men tell me there’s no patriarchy and no sexism; I’m inclined to check with women. So I started asking black folks and Latinx and Asian and indigenous people and they all went, ‘Oh, God,’ with the kind of eye roll you can actually hear, and they all said, ‘Minnesota Nice is killing us.’”

“Minnesota Nice,” it turns out, is a quiet cover for sustaining the status quo. If marginalized minority groups question it, they have to raise their voices, “and then they [get] tagged as ‘Not Nice,’” Wise said.

What diversity meant to the young men addressing him, Wise said, was “Y’all can come be part of our thing, but don’t you dare forget that it’s our thing. You can come and you can dance, but we pick the music.”

Wise said that changing an unjust status quo cannot be left to moral suasion (“White folks have never given an inch because they realized they’d been wrong”) but to advocacy and interest convergence (the notion that whites favor racial equity only when they perceive an advantage for themselves).

He cited such examples as Lincoln signing the Emancipation Proclamation to save the union and the Civil Rights advances of the 1960s, which let America be seen as the land of the free while it promoted capitalism against communism.

“Think about some of the things that have changed since ’01. ‘Don’t ask, don’t tell’ was still policy. You had presidential candidates who wouldn’t have dreamt of talking about marriage equality. We weren’t talking about transphobia. How did that happen in 17 years?” he asked rhetorically. “Because of the work of advocates throughout society pushing to change the narrative.”

To effect change, he said, “We have to have that moment of interest convergence where we go to the dominant group and say, ‘We get that you’re scared, but it’s more frightening to see the division in this country because we haven’t learned to share.’

“If you think that division is painful now, stick around and don’t do anything about it, and then see where we are in 15 or 20 years. This is self help.”