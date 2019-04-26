Skip to content

Diversity and dialogue in an age of division

Seminar addresses racism, politics, poverty, and privilege

By Lucia Huntington Harvard Correspondent

In what one participant called “a comfortable and safe place for an uncomfortable conversation,” scores of Harvard faculty and administrators gathered Thursday morning to discuss racism, sexism, LGBTQ rights, white privilege, and economic equity as part of the Diversity Conference “A Decade of Dialogue,” hosted by the Faculty of Arts and Sciences.

And while one guest speaker said about combating ongoing disparities that, “the world needs Harvard to become a leader in this; do it well, do it right, and do it now,” keynote speaker Tim Wise proffered that institutions everywhere are increasingly examining whether their environments foster or impede climates of inclusion — because, he said, since the 2016 elections, “the deep divisions that were always there [in American society] are more apparent.

“What does it mean when conservatism in the modern era is not [simply], ‘I would like my taxes to be lower and businesses to have some deregulation,’ but actually a debate about the fundamental humanity of certain people and whether or not they’re going to enjoy equal rights?” he said. “We’re at that point right now.”

Wise, an educator, author, and anti-racism activist, said the societal divisions that are often manifested in racial or other biases are rooted in both white privilege and a failure to understand that the system is rigged by “rich white men telling not-rich white people that their enemies are black and brown.”

“That is page one in the playbook,” he said.

To illustrate his point, Wise pointed to “Minnesota Nice,” a version of the Golden Rule that three liberal college students attending the discussion said accounted for the lack of racism on campus.

“I always find it odd,” said Wise, “when white people tell me there’s no racism anywhere. I’ve been white a long time. It’s like when men tell me there’s no patriarchy and no sexism; I’m inclined to check with women. So I started asking black folks and Latinx and Asian and indigenous people and they all went, ‘Oh, God,’ with the kind of eye roll you can actually hear, and they all said, ‘Minnesota Nice is killing us.’”

“Minnesota Nice,” it turns out, is a quiet cover for sustaining the status quo. If marginalized minority groups question it, they have to raise their voices, “and then they [get] tagged as ‘Not Nice,’” Wise said.

What diversity meant to the young men addressing him, Wise said, was “Y’all can come be part of our thing, but don’t you dare forget that it’s our thing. You can come and you can dance, but we pick the music.”

Wise said that changing an unjust status quo cannot be left to moral suasion (“White folks have never given an inch because they realized they’d been wrong”) but to advocacy and interest convergence (the notion that whites favor racial equity only when they perceive an advantage for themselves).

He cited such examples as Lincoln signing the Emancipation Proclamation to save the union and the Civil Rights advances of the 1960s, which let America be seen as the land of the free while it promoted capitalism against communism.

“Think about some of the things that have changed since ’01. ‘Don’t ask, don’t tell’ was still policy. You had presidential candidates who wouldn’t have dreamt of talking about marriage equality. We weren’t talking about transphobia. How did that happen in 17 years?” he asked rhetorically. “Because of the work of advocates throughout society pushing to change the narrative.”

To effect change, he said, “We have to have that moment of interest convergence where we go to the dominant group and say, ‘We get that you’re scared, but it’s more frightening to see the division in this country because we haven’t learned to share.’

“If you think that division is painful now, stick around and don’t do anything about it, and then see where we are in 15 or 20 years. This is self help.”

John S. Wilson Jr., senior adviser to the president, speaks with panelist Allison Manswell.
The panelists at "A Decade of Dialogue"

John S. Wilson Jr., senior adviser and strategist to President Larry Bacow, speaks with panelist Allison Manswell. The panel, which was moderated by Boston Globe columnist Renée Graham, featured Sandra Upton (from left), Stephanie Huckel, Manswell, and Michael Fosberg.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

During a lead-in panel discussion moderated by Boston Globe columnist Renée Graham, participant Allison Manswell, the founder of Path Forward Consulting, agreed with Wise’s point that “Power doesn’t concede power.”

“People who traditionally had power [and] were accustomed to power are now facing a world that has changed. Some of what we’re seeing is the grasping of power,” she said. “We’re going to have to make a decision about what we’re willing to do, individually or collectively, to shake that.”

“It requires real change,” said Sandra Upton, vice president of educational initiatives for the training and consulting company Cultural Intelligence Center. “Creating a diverse and inclusive environment requires commitment. It requires work. It requires a willingness to give up something. That’s the real challenge about why inclusion is so difficult.”

Stephanie Huckel, senior global program manager for diversity and inclusion at the gaming company IGT, said managers can foster inclusion through respectful, one-on-one engagement.

Author-activist Michael Fosberg agreed, saying that intergroup contact that lets individuals share their stories adds to a sense of belonging. He said that this is not always easy: “There isn’t one way to have a conversation about this. We need to get comfortable being uncomfortable.”

“It’s not enough to have the discussion; it’s not enough to be aware; it’s not enough to be sensitive,” said Upton, “The bottom line is it’s a set of skills that can be learned. Cultural intelligence is a form of intelligence that can actually be measured. It takes a little education, but not only do they eventually get it, they get excited about it.”

Nina Livingstone speaking at Harvard

Engaging the audience with funny stories about the mishaps she encountered as her sight and hearing faded, Nina Livingstone ended on a positive note. “For all the limitations — and we all have visible and invisible disabilities — there’s always unlimited humor," she said.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Manswell said that the acceptance of significant political differences is one of the highest hurdles in promoting inclusion. “I’m still struggling with this particular one,” she said. “The biggest ‘aha’ I had for why this has become so difficult is that [when] we used to look at political differences, they were grounded in economic policies and ways of doing things. [Now] the conversation we’re having as if it were a political conversation is actually a humanity conversation. Humanity has gotten enmeshed in politics.”

“We really are talking about all of us,” said Huckel. “How do we draw people into the conversation? By reminding them we’re also talking about you. We’re not talking about ‘the other.’ The personal is political and the political is personal. Political decisions have very real ramifications on our lives.”

The seminar also included an appearance by freelance journalist and public speaker Nina Livingstone, who had a personal take on the subject of inclusion. Livingstone lost her sight and hearing in 2000. With self-deprecating humor, Livingstone talked about occasional mishaps when her senses were failing — drawing a crowd at Bloomingdale’s while conversing with a fashionable woman who turned out to be a mannequin. She also noted episodes of empathy, such as when a man approached her as she walked through Harvard Square with her mobility cane and asked if she was able to see anything at all.

“He asked my condition [Usher syndrome], and I told him, and it turned out he’d heard of it. He was a student at Harvard Medical School,” she said. “I loved this. I felt like I was included somehow. And I don’t want to be ignored.”

The conference was offered in partnership through the FAS Dean’s Office, FAS Human Resources, and the FAS Office of Diversity Relations and Communications. To view the conference video, click here.

