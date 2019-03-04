In addition to “U.S.A. Idioms,” a print, an etching, and a pop-up book featuring Walker’s unmistakable silhouettes are also on display from the museums’ holdings. Pairing the new piece with the other items allows viewers to “see this work comes from what her practice is about,” said Enriquez. “It’s daring and it’s taking new risks, but at the same time it comes from her tradition.”

“U.S.A. Idioms” takes center stage in the museum’s first-floor contemporary gallery. At 12 by 15 feet, the work is one of the largest drawings in the collection. Its considerable size proved challenging for the museums’ installation team. Hanging the piece took “three straight hours with 11 people and no breaks,” said Enriquez. The drawing was slowly unfurled from a roller and affixed to the gallery’s wall with a series of small magnets. “We were unrolling it literally inch by inch so that nothing crumpled and everything was even. It was an amazing effort.”

Displaying the piece without a frame or any glass covering is an intentional curatorial choice, one the organizers hope will afford viewers a truer sense of the work and the artist’s process and intent. “One of the especially interesting things about a drawing (and collage) is the intimacy it provides; you feel the artist’s hand,” said Enriquez. Visitors will want to view Walker’s work and intricate details up close, she added, but they will also want to observe it from a distance.

“This bold, disturbing, extraordinary work on paper of this giant scale draws you in,” said Enriquez. “Yet it’s so big that you also need to step back in order to really see all of the imagery and the visual tension there that’s really dynamic.”

Walker’s new work fits with the museums’ core mission of teaching and learning, said Enriquez. “The demand for her work by major institutions and major collectors was enormous, so it was very exciting that we were able to get it for our teaching museum.”

The installation is also part of the “Vision & Justice” event and conference at Harvard next month, which will explore the role of the arts in understanding the nexus of art, race, and justice, with a particular focus on the African-American experience.