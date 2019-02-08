Running, boarding, biking, shuffling (with ice underfoot) … always on the go until something slows us down. It could be the beauty of freshly fallen snow, a meditation class, or a pause in a rigorous workout. Oft forgotten unless it is purposely part of our daily routine. In yoga, we learn the practice of holding the breath. Kumbhaka is encouraged because it is believed to strengthen the diaphragm, restore energy, and cleanse the respiratory system. As assignments pile up and deadlines loom, let’s not forget to slow down, pause for the stillness, and experience Kumbhaka moments.