The Harvard Gazette

Playing The Game, both past and present

Harvard beats Yale 45-27

Campus & Community

Harvard students Lucy Lu (from left), Elyse Pham, Isabel Isselbacher, and Alexandra Diggs pose for a selfie at a tailgate party in Science Center Plaza before they headed to the Harvard-Yale game at Fenway Park. Photo by Olivia Falcigno

Harvard takes the field at Fenway and beats Yale, 45-27

By Jon Chase Harvard Staff Photographer

Date

In the 135th edition of The Game, the Harvard football team pulled away from Yale in the fourth quarter to earn a decisive victory, 45-27, at historic Fenway Park. It was the first time since 1894 that Harvard and Yale met at a neutral site. It also marked the 50th anniversary of the 1968 game memorialized in the headline “Harvard wins, 29-29.” That had certainly felt like a Harvard win, as the Crimson scored 16 points in the final 42 seconds to tie the score.

This game was also tied at several junctures, at 14-14 and again at 21-21, before Harvard fought back to retake the lead for good, scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter. Receiver Henry Taylor ’19 and running back Devin Darrington ’21 scored two touchdowns each, while captain Zach Miller ’19 hauled in two interceptions to lead the defense.

Dozens of players from the 1968 game, both Harvard and Yale, received a standing ovation as they stood on the field at halftime. The joyous looks on their faces as they reconnected with teammates and opponents from half a century ago were a strong testament to the enduring legacy of this historic rivalry.

Yale students Kaitlin Cardon (clockwise from top left), Jorge Anaya, Sabrina Rostkowski, Jack Atwater, Nick Zevallos, Evy Roberts, and Daniel Vernick snap a photo at a tailgate in Science Center Plaza.

Photo by Olivia Falcigno

The 135th playing of The Game, Harvard-Yale football at Fenway Park. Harvard won, 45-27.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

An alumnus dons a fur coat as he dances along at Saturday’s playing of The Game. A Yale band member toots his horn during halftime. The Game was played under gray skies and a chilly breeze.

Photo by Olivia Falcigno; Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Jack Cook ’20 charges downfield for a touchdown after hauling in a key pass.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Max Jones ’21 upends the Yale ball carrier in dramatic fashion at Fenway Park. Five-year-old Alex gazes out into Fenway Park, which was transformed for the Harvard-Yale game on Saturday.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer; Photo by Olivia Falcigno

Brogan McPartland ’18 (left) puts the squeeze on a Yale ball carrier during The Game.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Ben Abercrombie ’21, who as a first-year was paralyzed last year during a Harvard football game, made it onto the field to inspire his teammates and coaches before The Game.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Peter G. “Pat” Stark, Harvard’s offensive line coach from 1963‒68 (left), and Patrick A. Conway ’69 walk onto the field for a halftime 50th anniversary celebration of the famous 1968 “tie-game” with Yale. Coach Stark’s grandson, Bryan Stark, is an assistant coach on the Harvard baseball team. Pat Conway served two years in Vietnam midway through his time at Harvard, so he was 24 at the time of The Game. Brian Dowling (left) quarterback of the ’68 Yale team that tied Harvard, poses with the game football and Albert “Chig” Lewis ’69, who also played in that historic 29-29 game. Dowling lost only one football game in grammar school, and never lost a game he completed throughout high school and college. After Yale, Dowling played briefly in the National Football League for the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Running back Devin Darrington ’21 eludes a Yale tackler on a nifty run. Darrington scored two TDs in the game. Quarterback Tom Stewart ’19 throws a pass on the run. He passed for a total of 312 yards and three touchdowns to cap his career at Harvard.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

The teams battle it out a few inches away from the end zone.

Photo by Olivia Falcigno

Fans sing “Sweet Caroline” during The Game, while Yale fans show their support.

Photos by Olivia Falcigno

Henry Taylor ’19 runs upfield ahead of a Yale defender for a gain. Taylor scored two TDs in the game.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Zach Miller ’19 springs up with the ball, one of his team-high two interceptions in his final game with the Crimson.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Tyler Gray ’19 celebrates with teammates on the field moments after The Game ended.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Mike Silva ’ 21 charges across the field to celebrate with teammates and fans at game’s end.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Head coach Tim Murphy embraces Cameron Kline ’20 after the Crimson’s win.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Harvard-Yale Game

Photos by Olivia Falcigno