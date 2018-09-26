In a follow-up experiment, Bittleston transported a number of Southeast Asian pitcher plants into the Harvard Forest alongside native species and glass tubes, some of which were empty and some of which had insect material in them — and the results were startling.

“Basically, we found that the Southeast Asian plants, when they opened and were colonized by communities in North America, they were very similar to the local communities,” she said. “The local community recognized it as a host.”

Arguably the most striking example of how the local community accepted the Southeast Asian plants, she said, came in the form of the pitcher plant mosquito, Wyeomyia smithii, which is only found in North American species.

“But we found larvae growing in these pitchers — and we even found pupae, which meant they were able to complete their life cycle,” Bittleston said. “There weren’t as many of them, but they still recognized them as hosts. It was really interesting that when you bring something these mosquitoes have never seen before, and they recognized it as a place where they can live.”

The finding supports a theory, outlined by Bittleston in a 2016 paper, that suggested that, just as convergent evolution might produce similar traits in unrelated species, “convergent interactions” might lead to similar relationships between species.

As an example, Bittleston pointed to ant plants, which, though unrelated, evolved similar structures that provide nesting site for ants. The ants in turn protect the plants from herbivores.

“Convergent evolution has always compared individuals, but I think there is something fundamentally different about an interaction evolving,” she said. “It can tell us about how natural selection might be acting on those species interactions. The way we think of it is that there may be certain interactions that represent fitness peaks.”

Using genetic tools, Bittleston, Pierce, and Pringle also examined the functional genes in the pitcher plant community, and found several that are related to breaking down amino acids and proteins, potentially making nitrogen available to the plants. Other genes, Bittleston said, were related to the production of chitinases, enzymes capable of breaking down the chitin found in insect exoskeletons.

Going forward, Bittleston said, her work at MIT is focused on bringing the pitcher plant ecosystem into the lab to gain a deeper understanding of how the different bacteria found in the liquid interact with each other.

“Part of what I want to understand is the complexity in ecosystems,” she said. “We still don’t really know why communities form and how different species interact within communities, so some of the experiments I’m doing now are trying to get at those questions more in depth.”

Ultimately, Bittleston said, the study offers important insight into how ecosystems form and how evolution can act on a community of organisms to bring different species together in certain ways.

“What I think we need right now is better ways of understanding ecosystems, because we’re in this changing world, and we’re trying to figure out how to manage them, or at least not destroy them,” she said. “So to get a better idea of how ecosystems form, and what sort of factors might control who’s there and how they’re interacting, that’s useful.”