Skip to content

The Harvard Gazette

First-week impressions

Harvard program gets high marks

Campus & Community

First-week impressions

Students pass Memorial Hall on the first week of classes at Harvard College.

Campus & Community

First-week impressions

Students pass Memorial Hall on the first week of classes at Harvard College.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Students sample variety of courses during add-drop period

Date

Share

The fall semester is off to a busy start, with Harvard students scrambling to sample a variety of classes before settling on their course load.

In the first week of each semester, students can take as many classes as they are able to fit into their schedule. For many, it’s a great way to try out different courses before making their final decisions.

Last week, undergraduate and graduate students alike tried out everything from “Death and Immortality” to “Mathematical Modeling” and “Islam and Politics in the Middle East.”

Students introduce themselves during “Death and Immortality,” a first-year seminar taught by Cheryl Chen, co-faculty dean of Dunster House. Noah Gold, from left, Riley McDermott, and Tadhg Larabee high-five when they learn they’re from the same region of the country.

Photo by Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Graduate student Yaniv Toledano (left) and Jacob Bindman ’19, above, listen as Professor L. Mahadevan, below, gives a lesson in “Mathematical Modeling” in Pierce Hall.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

A student makes her way to class in Emerson Hall.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Adolfo Roquero Gimenez ’22, Anna Biggs ’20, and Sahar Omer ’20, above, take in “Islam and Politics in the Modern Middle East” with Professor Malika Zeghal, below, in Emerson Hall.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Roxanne Guenette lectures on “Elementary Particle Physics” in Jefferson Hall.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Professor Lauren K. Williams teaches “The Story of the Alternating Sign Matrix Conjecture” in the Science Center.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Students pack a Science Center lecture hall for “Madness and Medicine” by Professor and Pforzheimer House co-faculty dean Anne Harrington.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Students, above and below, get to work in “Drawing 1: Drawing as a Visual Language” by Katarina Burin in the Carpenter Center. Benny Chang ’22 (left) and Ian Webb ’20 draw each other.

Anna Gong ’22 (right) captures partner Tristen Mejias-Thompson ’19. Laura Chang ’18 does a still life.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Students leave Emerson Hall.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Professor Lawrence Bobo teaches “Race, Racism, and American Politics” in the Barker Center.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Arlesia Grace McGowan ’19 participates in “Critical Listening” with Professor and Grammy-nominated composer-pianist Vijay Iyer in Paine Hall. Ria Modak ’22 absorbs Professor Sugata Bose’s “Modern India and South Asia” course in Emerson Hall.

Photos by Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Cindy Zhang ’21 waits for a friend in the Science Center.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Up
Next

Campus & Community

Harvard program gets high marks

"We found that a lot of our parents were talking at their kids, and not necessarily with their kids. Mind Matters gives parents different tools in which to have conversations with their kids," said Fletcher Maynard Academy principal Robin Harris.

Campus & Community

Harvard program gets high marks

"We found that a lot of our parents were talking at their kids, and not necessarily with their kids. Mind Matters gives parents different tools in which to have conversations with their kids," said Fletcher Maynard Academy principal Robin Harris.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer