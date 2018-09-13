The fall semester is off to a busy start, with Harvard students scrambling to sample a variety of classes before settling on their course load.

In the first week of each semester, students can take as many classes as they are able to fit into their schedule. For many, it’s a great way to try out different courses before making their final decisions.

Last week, undergraduate and graduate students alike tried out everything from “Death and Immortality” to “Mathematical Modeling” and “Islam and Politics in the Middle East.”