Harvard Yard woke from summer slumber on Monday even as a heat wave bore down on the region, with first-years taking a break from hefting boxes and suitcases into their dorms to exchange greetings with fellow members of the Class of 2022.

Students and their families were welcomed by two other first-years — President Larry Bacow and Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Claudine Gay. Bacow and Gay joined Danoff Dean of Harvard College Rakesh Khurana and Dean of Students Katherine (Katie) O’Dair on their traditional walk around the Yard. Together, the group chatted with first-years and their parents.

As the temperature climbed toward 90 degrees, teams of peer advisers and College staff were quick to provide assistance to the 1,655 students who make up the class. A record 16.6 percent of class members are the first in their families to attend college, compared with 14.9 percent last year. The group is 50.3 percent male, 49.7 percent female. African-Americans make up 14.5 percent of the class, Asian Americans 22.7 percent, Latinos 10.8 percent, and Native Americans and Native Hawaiians 2.3 percent.

The first day of classes is Sept. 4. The new First-Year Retreat and Experience program was among several pre-orientation options available to students.