Video by Kai-Jae Wang/Harvard Staff

President Bacow, Dean Gay, and other Harvard leaders greet students on move-in day

Harvard Yard woke from summer slumber on Monday even as a heat wave bore down on the region, with first-years taking a break from hefting boxes and suitcases into their dorms to exchange greetings with fellow members of the Class of 2022.

Students and their families were welcomed by two other first-years — President Larry Bacow and Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Claudine Gay. Bacow and Gay joined Danoff Dean of Harvard College Rakesh Khurana and Dean of Students Katherine (Katie) O’Dair on their traditional walk around the Yard. Together, the group chatted with first-years and their parents.

As the temperature climbed toward 90 degrees, teams of peer advisers and College staff were quick to provide assistance to the 1,655 students who make up the class. A record 16.6 percent of class members are the first in their families to attend college, compared with 14.9 percent last year. The group is 50.3 percent male, 49.7 percent female. African-Americans make up 14.5 percent of the class, Asian Americans 22.7 percent, Latinos 10.8 percent, and Native Americans and Native Hawaiians 2.3 percent.

The first day of classes is Sept. 4. The new First-Year Retreat and Experience program was among several pre-orientation options available to students.

Students and their families mingle outside Mass Hall during move-in day. They are framed by a Harvard Hall window.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

President Larry Bacow and his wife, Adele, leave Loeb House to greet first-year students, followed by Deans Rakesh Khurana, Katie O’Dair, and Claudine Gay.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

Image 1: Sofia Garcia ’20 (from left), Katina Martin ’22, Martin’s aunt Dian Patterson, and Harvard Law School student Armani Madison share the load as they head for Grays Hall in Harvard Yard. Image 2: Move-in day wouldn’t be complete without a selfie with the president. Larry and Adele Bacow offer up big smiles for Robert Kossman of Germany (left) and Luke Walker of Trinidad.

Photos by Kris Snibbe and Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographers

Lending a helping hand, Adele and Larry Bacow chat with Ned Sharples, father of Leigh Sharples ’22, as they cart first-year basics to the dorm.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

 

Image 1: Teaming up, Audrey Dilgarde ’22 and her mother, Noelle, carry furnishings to Strauss Hall. Image 2: Alexis Bolner ’22 (left), her sister, Grace, and mother, Kathy (center), share a laugh with Julia Martin ’22 (far right), and Linda Birbara outside of Holworthy Hall. The Bolners and Birbara discovered they live a block apart in New York City. Sometimes you have to come to Harvard to meet your big-city neighbors!

Photos by Kris Snibbe and Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographers

Holding his basketball net, Nicholas Sleeper ’22 is followed by his roommate August Haller ’22 into Grays Hall.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Image 1: First-year roommates Aaron Hai (from left), Paolo Pasco, and Jun-Yong Kim share a moment in Grays Hall. Image 2: Larry Bacow speaks with twins Katina ’22 (center) and Tina Martin ’22 outside Weld Hall.

Photos by Kris Snibbe and Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographers

Li Li Hai (right) talks with her son, Aaron Hai ’22, after helping him move into Grays Hall.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Elizabeth Berndt-Morris with first-years at Widener Library.

Librarian Elizabeth Berndt-Morris welcomes incoming students at Widener Library.

Photos by Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer