Trash collection may not grab as many headlines as international policy, but for the people watching the garbage pile up, this and other municipal issues are just as pressing, if not more so. That’s why mayors, the men and women who manage such programs, are so important, and why the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative was created.
A collaboration among Harvard Kennedy School (HKS), Harvard Business School (HBS), and Bloomberg Philanthropies, a nonprofit foundation created by businessman and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the initiative offers leadership and management training to mayors and senior officials from participating cities. It kicks off its second season on July 22.
“Leadership is universal,” said Warren Dent, program manager, content and communications, for the four-year initiative, which aims to work with 40 mayors and two of each of their staff members annually. With an emphasis on leadership, collaboration, and data-driven decision-making, the program, which begins with an intensive three days on campus, continues through the year through the interactive HBX classroom for remote learning. The focus, said Dent, is for mayors “to make sure you have all the information you need to make accurate decisions.”
As the first year ends, the feedback has been positive. “It’s been the most valuable kind of training, lifelong learning experiences, that I’ve had and we’ve had together here as a team,” said Mayor Greg Fischer of Louisville, Ky., via email.
“In addition to the talented professors who challenged us to think differently about how best to solve community problems, we had the opportunity to connect with and learn from other mayors,” said Mayor Rosalynn Bliss of Grand Rapids, Mich.