The program, whose Harvard home is HKS’s Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation, is evolving even as it enters its second year. The first cohort included 29 U.S. mayors and 11 from Canada, South America, and Europe. The second group, which comes to Cambridge this month, will widen its outreach to Africa and Asia, said Dent, including mayors from cities in Indonesia, Mozambique, and Sierra Leone.

The program’s content is also adapting in response to comments from the mayors. “Last year, we weren’t entirely sure what the tracks would be,” said Jorrit de Jong, lecturer in public policy at HKS and the initiative’s faculty director. He described options offered on an “ad-hoc basis” the first year that will become specific tracks going forward. Participants may now choose among using data and evidence in decision-making, experimentation and innovation, and collaboration. There are options for coaching in public narrative, which seeks to translate values into action, and in 360-degree assessments and executive coaching for the mayors.

Data evaluation emerged as a focus, said Dent, after hearing from mayors who described their first years in office as “trying to drink from a fire hose.”

“Cities are operating in a world where there’s a ton of data,” he said. “The hard thing is to analyze that and figure out what to do.”

Another change was altering the class sequencing to move up a section on public narrative, led by Marshall Ganz, the Rita E. Hauser Senior Lecturer in Leadership, Organizing, and Civil Society at HKS, and with an option for coaching for the participating mayors.

“It was a really emotional class,” Dent said. “Last year we had that at the end of the three days and almost universally we heard it’s important to put that first. It allows people to be emotional from the start. People can do incredible work and bond so much better.”

“The storytelling sessions that we did with Marshall Ganz, learning how to better express yourself and connect heart-to-heart with your citizens, was really valuable,” said Fischer. “Mayors tend to talk kind of head-to-head, from an intellectual standpoint. But what moves people is heart-to-heart storytelling about the mayor as a person, the constituency as a whole, what we’ve done, or what our challenges are together. That was a great takeaway that I use every day.”

The program is designed to benefit more than the participating mayors and their staff. “We educate not just current city leaders, but also future city leaders and people who are currently enrolled in our degree programs,” said de Jong. This summer, for example, the program has 16 student interns working in the offices of participating mayors. “We’ve made it a big focus to expose our students to what we do,” he said. “We want to make them excited about working for cities and being exposed to the real challenges our cities are facing.”

In addition, the initiative aims to identify and fill gaps in research on city leadership, and to generate customized curricula, including case studies to teach leaders how to improve urban programs.

“This is new territory,” said Amy C. Edmondson, Novartis Professor of Leadership and Management at HBS, who teaches in the program. “We’re finding that cities have much in common. They’re all facing real challenges in related areas,” such as health care, education, and housing, she said.

“It’s a great opportunity to engage with these 40 cities,” said Dent, “to inform the field of city leadership.”