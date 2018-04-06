“We see every day at Harvard how much talent and energy are contributed to our community, and the nation generally, by those who were not born here,” Faust said. “And we must strive to make the dream of American citizenship possible to those who have so very much to offer us all. This program represents a very important part of that effort.”

Rosa Cernaque’s eyes welled with emotion during the event. A custodian at Widener Library, she arrived in the U.S. from Peru in 2001, leaving her son just days before his fourth birthday.

“I came here because of lack of job opportunity. We could not survive with our salary in Peru,” she said. “I also wanted my son to have a career and be a professional. The Bridge Program is the best place to meet wonderful people who are willing to help.”

Cernaque’s son, Andy Urbina, was eventually able to join his mother, and he too took part in the Bridge Program. He now works at Harvard University Dining Services and lives in Somerville with his wife and young son.

“I am so proud of my mom, the whole family is happy because of her,” Urbina said. “It was a lot of tough years that she could not go back to our country. We have a lot to celebrate.”

Nelson Cardenas Urquijo recently celebrated buying a new house in Everett, where he lives with his wife and two children. A native of Colombia, the crew chief for Facilities Maintenance Operations arrived in the U.S. in 2011. He said the Bridge Program opened the doors to citizenship and other benefits.

“This country has given me job opportunities and an education for my children. It feels very good,” he said.

Alice Sonsini Rossman, a tutor at IOP, said the bravery and perseverance of Bridge Program participant Carlo Signati gave her a new appreciation for the challenges immigrants face. Tutoring Signati brought her closer to her grandmother’s experience coming to Boston from Italy, alone, at age 15, with the dream of a better life.

“Citizenship is about the hope and the courage of these individuals that comes with leaving what they have always known and starting a new and often scary journey in pursuit of new ideals,” she said. “Allowing people from different cultures to come into America and declare it a home not only enriches our country, but giving individuals equal opportunity to pursue their own happiness is what brings our nation together.”