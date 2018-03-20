Parkland students: The violence must stop here

Though it’s important to remember those killed with moments of silence, Hogg said, what is most essential is that students make their voices heard and hold elected officials accountable so that mass killings will stop.

“We’ve been silent for too long as a nation. We’ve allowed these things to continue for too long,” he said. “What’s important is that we speak up to legislators and let them know that this is what their constituents want. And if they choose not to vote on the side of human lives that are innocently taken ever year, that’s OK, because we’ll vote you out. It’s as simple as that.”

“We spoke out. We said, ‘No, you’re not controlling our narrative, you are not telling our story.'” — Cameron Kasky

Following a nationwide March 14 walkout from classes to honor the Parkland victims and to protest both gun violence in schools and inaction by lawmakers on the issue, the Florida students and their supporters plan to convene in Washington, D.C., on Saturday for the “March For Our Lives,” aimed at urging Congress and the president to adopt tighter gun regulations. Several hundred student-led marches, which will also emphasize voter registration, are planned for cities and towns across the United States and abroad.

Asked by moderator Meighan Stone, senior fellow in the Council on Foreign Relations’ Women and Foreign Policy Program, how a few Florida high school students came to start an outward-reaching movement instead of simply retreating into the safety of their homes after the attack, Kasky said he was riding home that fateful day with his father and brother, listening to the news, when something hit him. “I started to realize: I’ve seen this before, I’ve seen this happen countless times. What happens is we get two weeks in the news, we get a bundle of thoughts and prayers, everybody sends flowers, and then it’s over and people forget.”