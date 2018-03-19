The inauguration events for Harvard’s 29th president, Lawrence S. Bacow, will take place on Friday, Oct. 5. All members of the Harvard community are invited to attend the afternoon installation ceremony in Tercentenary Theatre. More details will be made available as plans progress.

As hundreds of possible candidates were identified in the search for Harvard’s 29th president, one name kept resurfacing: Lawrence S. Bacow.

Members of the campus community — including faculty, deans, and students — shared thoughts on Harvard’s 29th president.

“Like nearly every one of my colleagues when I was a dean, I turned to Larry for the wisest counsel when I would need it most.” — David Ellwood, the Isabelle and Scott Black Professor of Political Economy

Larry Bacow has earned a reputation as an intent listener with a talent for helping to solve problems by asking the right questions.