Date set for Bacow inauguration

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard file photo

The inauguration events for Harvard’s 29th president, Lawrence S. Bacow, will take place on Friday, Oct. 5.  All members of the Harvard community are invited to attend the afternoon installation ceremony in Tercentenary Theatre.  More details will be made available as plans progress.

