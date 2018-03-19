The inauguration events for Harvard’s 29th president, Lawrence S. Bacow, will take place on Friday, Oct. 5. All members of the Harvard community are invited to attend the afternoon installation ceremony in Tercentenary Theatre. More details will be made available as plans progress.
* * *
Follow the links below to read more coverage of Harvard’s next president.
Bacow meets the press
As hundreds of possible candidates were identified in the search for Harvard’s 29th president, one name kept resurfacing: Lawrence S. Bacow.
Praise, optimism in reaction to Bacow choice
Members of the campus community — including faculty, deans, and students — shared thoughts on Harvard’s 29th president.
A trusted guide among leaders in higher ed
Larry Bacow has earned a reputation as an intent listener with a talent for helping to solve problems by asking the right questions.