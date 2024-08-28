On move-in day, hugs, sweat, and tears

Seniors Katrina Geiersbach (from left), Cecilia Nakfoor, and Nico Vasquez welcome the first-years at Johnston Gate.

For Madison Duckett, move-in day was a family affair. On Wednesday, Duckett’s mom, dad, uncle, younger sister, and younger brother all pitched in to help the first-year Harvard student carry her belongings from the family car to her new room in Stoughton Hall.

“I’ve been dreaming about this moment for a long time, and now that it’s finally here I don’t know what to think,” said Duckett, breathless as much from excitement as from the Stoughton stairs. “This is a new place and I’m excited to meet people and experience different things, but I also just have to realize that, because it’s new, I need time to get adjusted and find my place here.”

Madison Duckett ’28 gets help from her family as she moves into Stoughton Hall. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

The Ducketts drove to Cambridge on Wednesday morning from their home in Greenwich, Connecticut. Madison’s mother, Thasunda Duckett, described a mixture of feelings: pride and hope, but also reflection.

“This is her new home,” Thasunda said, gazing around Harvard Yard. “It’s bittersweet. She’s still your baby and you feel like you still have so much to teach her, but she’s ready.”

“No tears,” Richard Duckett reminded himself as he lifted his daughter’s suitcase from the car.

Harvard Yard was a hub of activity as students moved into their dorms, met roommates, and shared tearful goodbyes with their families in preparation for the start of their College experience. Parents and first-years sweated under the midday sun as they unloaded bags and boxes from their cars with the help of upper-level student volunteers. Under the key distribution tent in the center of the green, first-years lined up to get their room keys and pick up copies of the freshman register book.

Nicholas Yoo ’28 (right) sets up his room in room Holworthy Hall. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Nicholas Yoo of New Jersey moved his items into his dorm room in Holworthy Hall with the help of his parents, Seung Yoo and Soo Park, who wiped down surfaces in preparation for unpacking.

“I’m feeling super excited,” Yoo said, cleaning gloves in hand, as he recalled receiving his acceptance letter back in the spring. “I feel like the day I got in [to Harvard] was a transformative experience, basically a dream come true. I’ve been waiting several months for today, and I’m like, ‘It’s finally here.’”

Hopi Hoekstra, Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, stood behind the Orientation Welcoming Committee table in the middle of the Yard to greet incoming students, including Ezekiel Bajomo of Texas and Samuel Hahn of California.

The two suitemates met last week when they moved in for pre-orientation and bonded over all the trips it took to lug their stuff up to the fourth floor of Canaday Hall. On Wednesday they helped their three other roommates move in.

Twins Rachele (left) and Michelle Chung speak with Harvard President Alan Garber and his wife, Anne Yahanda. Photo by Grace DuVal

“Everyone’s super open and welcoming,” Bajomo said.

“It sounds like you’re having a good, smooth entry and now it’s time to gear up for classes,” Hoekstra told Bajomo and Hahn. “I’m in that building if you ever need anything,” she added, gesturing to University Hall.

President Alan Garber and Rakesh Khurana, Danoff Dean of Harvard College, paused on the steps of Matthews Hall to chat with first-year Andrew Van Stone of Philadelphia, his older sister Cate Van Stone ’25, and their parents, Sarah and Jim Van Stone.

Andrew Van Stone ’28 (from left) and their mother, Sarah Van Stone, meet Rakesh Khurana, Danoff Dean of Harvard College. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Garber asked Andrew if his sister has been giving him any advice on things he needs to do to succeed at Harvard.

“She’s going to show me the ropes,” he confirmed.

“You’ll get to write your own story too,” Khurana told him, and Andrew agreed.

For many families, move-in day was a tearful turning point.

“For me, the main thing today is goodbyes,” said first-year Courtney Hines, who settled into Stoughton Hall with help from her mom, Lin Hines.

“Moving away from my parents has been a very emotional thing,” Courtney added. “I’m obviously really, really excited and I can’t wait for all the things, but at the same time I’m from California so it’s a major change.”

“I didn’t think I could feel so many different emotions all at once,” Lin Hines added.

Hopi Hoekstra, Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences (left), speaks with Nathan Georg ’28 (center) and his parents Win and Dolores Georg. Photo by Grace DuVal

Kiley Wilhelm and her mom, Karen Gerkin, from North Carolina, spent a week on a mini-road trip before arriving in Cambridge.

“I think it is the end of one journey and the beginning of the next,” Kiley said. “It’s an amazing day for parent pride for the work they put into it and the dedication to get here. It’s an exciting day for everyone.”

After her mom drove off to find a parking spot, Wilhelm carried the last of her items upstairs and chatted with her suitemate, Paige Cornelius, who moved in last week. The students unpacked boxes and hung posters while chatting about their decor plans for the room.

“I’m really excited to start College,” Wilhelm said. “I’m just really happy to be here.”