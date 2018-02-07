One of the most unusual aspects of President Trump’s unconventional presidency is his distinctive speaking style. It’s a caps-locked world of mixed syntax, offbeat grammar, malapropisms, slang, exaggerations, pet phrases, and “us versus them” contrasts. Nonetheless, the way he communicates proved a powerfully effective draw for many voters during the 2016 election.
His communications style has come under renewed scrutiny following the recent publication of the dishy best-seller “Fire and Fury” and the derogatory remarks he reportedly made to members of Congress about Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries.
Since the start of his presidential campaign, Trump’s colloquial, often strident speaking approach has proven unusually polarizing for a politician who would be elected to govern a nation of 325 million. What many listeners find authentic and unpretentious, others find coarse and off-putting.
Sociologist Michèle Lamont, the Robert I. Goldman Professor of European Studies and professor of African and African American studies, believes that, from early in his candidacy, Trump’s word choices signaled a deliberate effort to court supporters without college degrees, including working-class whites and those in lower-paying jobs such as retail sales or bank services, the very subset of voters who overwhelmingly turned out to put him in office.
Lamont extensively studied the white working class in the United States and France for her book “The Dignity of Working Men” (Harvard University Press, 2000), and when Trump stepped onto the political stage, his pitch instantly sounded familiar to her.
Recalling her interviews with earlier subjects, “I knew that they defined themselves as the people who keep the world in moral order. That’s done in part by this notion of ‘providing and protecting’ women,” she said. Also, “They drew very strong boundaries toward African-Americans and the poor, mostly by emphasizing the lack of ‘self-reliance’ of these groups.”
To understand better how the president’s use of political rhetoric resonated with these voters (and, by the way, generally continues to do so), Lamont and Harvard graduate students Bo Yun Park and Elena Ayala-Hurtado examined 73 formal speeches Trump gave during the campaign. In a paper published in the British Journal of Sociology, they focused on references to social groups such as refugees, Latinos, and Muslims, and the topical contexts in which those words were used, such as safety and jobs.