Paul Rudd honored as Hasty Pudding’s Man of the Year

While screwing in the plaque bearing his name, the students complimented Rudd’s precision. “I do a lot of work around the house,” he joked. “This is a Phillips head. Normally I would do this with a drill, but I didn’t bring my Makita with me.”

The party then moved through the Square to tour Harvard Yard. Rudd then received his Pudding Pot tonight at the closing ceremony, where he was roasted by the club members and participated in their latest show, “Intermission Impossible,” the company’s 170th production.

“The whole day has been a blast,” Rudd said during the press conference that followed the roast. “It’s been great getting to see Harvard. I’ve never been here before. It was so profound to walk through the Yard and learn about the history. I’m a bit of a history buff, and to be here … was very moving.”

The big question of Rudd was who he was rooting for in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Without hesitation, Rudd emphatically responded: “I’m rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Belichick/Brady combo is the greatest ever, but I’m sick of seeing the Patriots win.”

When asked which of his film characters he most identified with, Rudd said, “I think my character in “I Love You, Man” because he had that kind of insecurity that sometimes makes you say dumb things in certain situations — [such as] you’re rooting for the Eagles over the Patriots when you’re in Boston.”