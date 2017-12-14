Deaf dancer feels the beat

Skip to content

Produced and edited by Joe Sherman; photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Antoine Hunter leads master class with lessons in movement, inclusion

By Jill Radsken Harvard Staff Writer

Deaf dancer and choreographer Antoine Hunter carries with him a joy of movement and a mission of artistic leadership. Leading dozens of students in a master class at the Harvard Dance Center, Hunter said he believes “all people are born with an element of creativity.”

“Art is live, and it has the power to heal, to bring the community together, to educate,” he said.

The founding artistic director of the Urban Jazz Dance Company in San Francisco and producer of the Bay Area International Deaf Dance Festival, Hunter grew up in a tough Northern California neighborhood.

“Dance saved my life,” he said, recalling the isolation he experienced as a young person born deaf. “Oftentimes I felt people couldn’t understand me.”

Antoine Hunter,Deaf choreographer, dancer,

Antoine Hunter (left) cheers on assistant Zahna Simon, a Deaf dancer with the Urban Jazz Dance Co., during the master class. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

His company incorporates many dance genres, including ballet, jazz, hip-hop, and African, as well as including sign language as part of an aesthetic that he describes as gritty and raw and “fresh with unexpected movement.”

“Our goal is to bring the community together and inspire people, regardless of age or hearing levels,” he said in an email. “Most importantly, we strive to teach, present and inspire that ‘Deaf can do anything’ in art forms.”

Photos by Lili Holzer-Glier