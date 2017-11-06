Tucked behind Adams House, Randolph Courtyard offers students an escape from the bustle of Harvard Square.

In this secluded, special space, Adams residents can relax in a swing canopied by wisteria, fire up the grill for House barbecues, eat strawberries and sip champagne while a string quartet plays on the last day of finals, have snowball fights, and, with family and friends watching, eventually graduate. The iconic Harvard Square turkey has even been known to wander behind the garden’s wrought-iron gates.

“Randolph Courtyard is one of my favorite places at Harvard,” said student Christie Tzelios. On sunny days here, “You can always find Adams students reading a book, lounging in the hammock, or catching up with friends.”