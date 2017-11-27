Harvard scientists are all for collaborating when it comes to research. But when it comes to saving energy in their labs, the competition can get fierce.

Whether it’s closing fume hood sashes when they’re not in use or adjusting freezer temperatures, researchers in labs across campus are setting the sustainability bar higher for each other through friendly contests. And their steps are paying off — a building-wide energy-efficiency project at Northwest Labs alone is projected to save $900,000 a year.