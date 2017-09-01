“Broadway?” Taina Suazo said when the Red Line conductor called out the stop. “That’s my dream.” To sing, dance, or direct? “All of it,” she said. “I want to do all of it.”

Suazo, 9, was on a field trip with Harvard’s Boston Refugee Youth Enrichment (BRYE) summer camp. The seven-week program for refugee and immigrant 6- to 13-year-olds now living in Dorchester gave the children morning ESL classes at the Richard J. Murphy School, and afternoon field trips to places such as the Water Country theme park, the Mary Baker Eddy Library, and the harbor islands.

College and high school students, among them camp director Thang Diep of Harvard, led the Phillips Brooks House Association program.

“Many of these campers immigrated to the U.S. around the same age I did,” Diep said, a College junior. “They remind me how difficult it was learning English and trying to keep my Vietnamese roots at the same time. This is why BRYE means so much to me. It is so rewarding to work with young people who remind you so much of yourself and your experiences.”