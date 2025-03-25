Visiting scholars program to strengthen international collaboration in global health

The Harvard Global Health Institute has announced its 2024-2025 cohort of Visiting Research Scholars. This newly launched program provides Harvard faculty with an opportunity to strengthen collaboration with international researchers in global health. Through a six-week, in-person residency in Cambridge, the program fosters deeper academic engagement and advances joint research initiatives.

The 2024–2025 scholars

Professor Camila Gianella | Peru

Assistant Professor at the Department of Social Sciences and Director of the Master’s in Political Sciences and International Relations at the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú

Wonderful Choga | Botswana

A medical researcher and bioinformatician at the Botswana Harvard Health Partnership

In partnership with Professor Alicia Yamin at The Petrie Flom Center at the Harvard Law School and Professor Yonatan Grad in the Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the 2024-2025 research scholars will advance their global health research work, which ranges from a project that examines how forms of institutional corruption affect the delivery of mental health care to advancing bioinformatics for comprehensive pathogen detection and analysis using metagenomic data.