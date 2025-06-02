Sixteen faculty named Cabot Fellows

Sixteen professors in Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences have been named Walter Channing Cabot Fellows. The annual awards honor faculty members for their accomplishments in the areas of literature, history, or art, particularly for publications and scholarly work that has made an impact in their fields.

The Cabot Fellowships are traditionally given to professors in the Division of Arts and Humanities, along with some in the Division of Social Science.

The 2025 award recipients are:

Janet Beizer, C. Douglas Dillon Professor of the Civilization of France, for “The Harlequin Eaters: From Food Scraps to Modernism in Nineteenth-Century France” (University of Minnesota Press, 2024).

Robin Bernstein, Dillon Professor of American History, Professor of African and African American Studies and of Studies of Women, Gender, and Sexuality, for “Freeman’s Challenge: The Murder that Shook America’s Original Prison for Profit” (University of Chicago Press, 2024).

Sugata Bose, Gardiner Professor of Oceanic History and Affairs, for “Asia after Europe: Imagining a Continent in the Long Twentieth Century” (Belknap Press of Harvard University Press, 2024).

Benjamin Friedman, William Joseph Maier Professor of Political Economy, for “Religious Influences on Economic thinking: The Origins of Modern Economics,” (MIT Press, 2024).

Jeffrey Hamburger, Kuno Francke Professor of German Art and Culture, for “Flesh and Fabric: The Raiment of the Passion in a Crucifixion by Pietro Lorenzetti” (Harvard University Press, 2024).

Jennifer Hochschild, Henry LaBarre Jayne Professor of Government and Professor of African and African American Studies, for “Race/Class Conflict and Urban Financial Threat” (Russell Sage Foundation, 2024).

Paul Kosmin, Philip J. King Professor of Ancient History, for “The Ancient Shore” (Belknap Press of Harvard University Press, 2024).

Sarah Lewis, John L. Loeb Associate Professor of the Humanities and Associate Professor of African and African American Studies, for “The Unseen Truth: When Race Changed Sight in America” (Harvard University Press, 2024).

Jesse McCarthy, John L. Loeb Associate Professor of the Humanities and of the Social Sciences, for “The Blue Period: Black Writing in the Early Cold War” (University of Chicago Press, 2024).

Jennifer Roberts, Drew Gilpin Faust Professor of the Humanities, for “Contact: Art and the Pull of Print” (Princeton University Press, 2024).

David Roxburgh, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Professor of Islamic Art History, for “Sea of Ink — Forest of Pens: The Art of the Qur’an in the Hossein Afshar Collection” (Houston and New Haven: Museum of Fine Arts, distributed by Yale University Press, 2024), edited by Aimée Froom.

Robert J. Sampson, Woodford L. and Ann A. Flowers University Professor, for “Great American City: Chicago and the Enduring Neighborhood Effect” (University of Chicago Press, 2024).

Stephanie Sandler, Ernest E. Monrad Professor of Slavic Languages and Literatures, for “The Freest Speech in Russia: Poetry Unbound, 1989-2022″ (Princeton University Press, 2024).

Gina Schouten, Professor of Philosophy, for “The Anatomy of Justice: On the Shape, Substance, and Power of Liberal Egalitarianism” (Oxford University Press, 2024).

Stephanie Ternullo, Assistant Professor of Government, for “How the Heartland Went Red: Why Local Forces Matter in an Age of Nationalized Politics,” (Princeton University Press, 2024).

Karen Thornber, Harry Tuchman Levin Professor in Literature, Professor of East Asian Languages and Civilizations, for “Gender Justice and Contemporary Asian Literatures: A Casebook” (Modern Languages Association, 2024).