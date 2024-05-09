News+

Ronnie Levin named to Time 100 Health list

Ronnie Levin.

Photo by Kent Dayton

Contact https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/
2 min read

Ronnie Levin, an instructor in the Department of Environmental Health at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, has been named by Time as among the 100 individuals who most influenced global health in 2024.

The inaugural Time 100 Health list, published May 2, recognizes the impact, innovation, and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals in health. Levin was listed in the category “Catalysts.”

Levin was chosen for her research on lead, which played a key role in an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposal requiring that all the lead pipes in the U.S. be replaced within a decade. “Few did more to bring about the change than Ronnie Levin,” Time wrote.

A 2023 cost-benefit analysis by Levin and Joel Schwartz, professor of environmental epidemiology — who is both Levin’s colleague and husband — showed that cutting lead in drinking water could save the U.S. more than $8 billion a year in health benefits and at least $2 billion in infrastructure costs, far more than the EPA had previously calculated.

Levin told Time that she’s thrilled about the EPA’s proposed rule, but added, “Without good implementation, and without enforcement … not much is gonna happen.”

Read the Time article about Ronnie Levin: Leading on lead

Learn more: Plan to eliminate lead pipes a ‘big win’ for Harvard Chan School scientists

Share this article

You might like

Trending

  1. Health

    How old is too old to run?

    No such thing, specialist says — but when your body is trying to tell you something, listen

    3 min read

  2. Health

    Excited about new diet drug? This procedure seems better choice.

    Study finds minimally invasive treatment more cost-effective over time, brings greater weight loss

    5 min read

  3. Nation & World

    Cease-fire will fail as long as Hamas exists, journalist says

    Times opinion writer Bret Stephens also weighs in on campus unrest in final Middle East Dialogues event

    6 min read