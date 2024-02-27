‘Romeo and Juliet’ at the A.R.T. in September

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University announced today that it will produce “Romeo and Juliet” in September.

The production will will be helmed by A.R.T.’s Tony Award-winning Artistic Director Diane Paulus and feature movement direction and choreography by two-time Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.

“Romeo and Juliet” will be the pair’s first collaboration since “Jagged Little Pill,” which premiered at A.R.T. in May 2018.

Additional information about the A.R.T.’s 2024/25 season will be announced in the coming weeks.