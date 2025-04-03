News+

New Venture Competition: Students and alumni create groundbreaking solutions for world’s challenges

The New Ventures Competition is open to all students and alumni interested in launching new business and social impact ventures. The School’s Arthur Rock Center for Entrepreneurship and Social Enterprise Initiative (SEI), host the annual competition with support from HBS Alumni Relations. This year, 245 teams participated in the competition — 94 in the Student Business Track, 35 in the Student Social Enterprise Track, and 116 Alumni Track teams in six regional competitions around the world. Since its inception in 1997, there have been more than 5,000 teams participating, with more than $4 million awarded to the winning entries from students and alumni who are creating groundbreaking new businesses and social impact ventures, generating more than 23,000 jobs.

This year’s new venture pitches were vetted by and given feedback from more than 190 judges and mentors, including many HBS graduates, from fields such as venture capital, private equity, law, accounting, philanthropy, impact investing, and social entrepreneurship. The result was 19 finalists; eight in the Student Business Track, four in the Social Enterprise Track, and seven in the Alumni Track, in fields as varied as healthcare, sustainability, artificial intelligence, lifestyle, and nutrition.

